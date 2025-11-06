U.S. Consumers Received Just Under 3.8 Billion Robocalls in October 2025, According to YouMail Robocall Index

October 2025's Volume Lowest Since December, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just under 3.8 billion robocalls in October, according to the Robocall Index from YouMail, the robocall protection app that tracks call data. This figure represents a little more than a 7.7% decrease from September and a nearly 24% drop compared to October 2024. It also marks the seventh consecutive monthly decline since volume peaked in April, with robocall volume now down 24% or approximately 1.2 billion calls below that peak.

In fact, the first ten months of 2025 have seen 44.5 billion robocalls, an increase of just under 2% from the same period in 2025.

October's robocall activity averaged 120.6 million robocalls/day and 1,396 robocalls/second, down 10.7% from September's average of 135.1 million robocalls/day and 1,564 robocalls/second.

"We've seen seven straight months of declining call volume since it peaked earlier this year," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "But the threat hasn't gone away. 3.7 billion robocalls still hit consumers every month, and the majority of them are scams or telemarketing calls. After all, who hasn't gotten a sketchy debt relief call this month? On top of that, based on past trends, we expect this number to surge again soon, making protection more critical than ever."

Roughly 55% of October's Robocalls Are Unwanted

Another positive takeaway from October's data is that unwanted robocall volume declined by nearly 18%.

Type of Robocall Estimated October Robocalls Percentage October Robocalls Notifications .97 billion (+5.5%) 26% (+3%) Payment Reminders .69 billion (-0.5%) 18% (+1%) Scams and Telemarketing 2.1 billion (-17.6%) 56% (-4%)

Together, scam and telemarketing calls, which consumers generally want to avoid, dropped from roughly 2.5 billion to roughly 2.1 billion calls, a huge decrease of 400 million calls. That is the lowest number of unwanted calls since October, 2024. They now account for 56% of all robocall volume, down from the 60% they had consistently accounted for over the past 6 months.

October 2025's Most Annoying Robocalls

As for much of this year, October's most annoying robocalls continue to be related to various types of loans, particularly around pre-approved debt relief. These calls, such as those from this number, featured messages like:

Hello, this is Lauren calling from Lending Review Department. I'm the senior underwriter working on your file and I just wanted to give you a quick call as we start the week to follow up on your $58,000 loan approval. From what I can see, everything looks good. We're basically down to confirming your preferred terms and updated income before I can send the paperwork over. If you're still interested in moving forward, press 2 now to talk with me or someone on my team. Or you can give us a quick call back at 866-959-0927. If you're no longer looking for funding, just press 7 and. We'll get that closed out for you.

The pre-approved loan campaigns are problematic due to their high volume, which is in the hundreds of millions of calls every month. The calls in each campaign originate from thousands of different numbers, including a mix of toll-free and regular numbers, with relatively few calls from each number. The messages consistently claim to be from a specific individual in a particular department, but do not provide the required name of the firm. Most importantly, they are calling numerous individuals that never applied for a loan, nor provided consent for these calls. Together, this behavior is indicative of at best illegal telemarketing and at worst a scam.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index™ is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

