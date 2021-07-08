Just Over 4.4 Billion Robocalls in June Mark 11% Monthly Increase, Says YouMail Robocall Index

These latest monthly figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free robocall blocking app and call protection service for mobile phones. These figures are determined by extrapolating from the robocall traffic attempting to get through to YouMail's millions of active users.

"As expected, as lockdowns ended in India, and call centers returned toward more normal capacity levels, we saw an increase in robocalls," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "The good news is that they didn't increase further and are running at slightly lower levels compared to earlier this year."

June 2021 Saw A Big Increase In Scam Calls

In June, combined scam calls and telemarketing calls accounted for roughly 62% of the month's total robocall volume, similar to the May results. However, the number of scam and telemarketing calls increased to just under 2.8 billion calls for the month. This is a very substantial number of likely unwanted and/or illegal calls, and it reflects an increase of 19% in scam calls and 5% in telemarketing calls.

Type of Robocall Estimated June Robocalls Percentage June Robocalls Scams 2.1 billion (+19%) 47% (+4%) Alerts and Reminders 1.0 billion (-4%) 23% (-3%) Payment Reminders 0.64 billion (+12%) 14% (flat) Telemarketing 0.69 billion (+5%) 15% (-1%)

Top Illegal Robocalls in June 2021

Once again, the leading illegal types of robocalls in June continued to be those involving Car Warranties and Health-Related Scams. Both categories grew significantly in volume compared to May, with each having roughly 75 million more calls in the month.

Rank Type of Scam Estimated June Robocalls Summary of Scam 1 Warranty Scams 330.8 million (+78m) Scam payments/illegal solicitations 2 Health-Related Scams 242.8 million (+74m) Identify theft/scam payments/illegal solicitations

"Winners" in June 2021

In June, there were several changes in the cities and area codes registering the highest volumes of robocalls over May. Memphis, Tennessee, with a 15% increase, became the city with the highest volume on a per capita basis, with Baton Rouge, Louisiana falling to number two. Memphis's 901 area code replaced the 214 area code in Dallas as the second most robocalled area code on a per-capita basis, with a 15% increase. And Tennessee replaced South Carolina as the state with the most robocalls per person, after a 21% rise in robocalls for the month.

Cities with the Most Robocalls: Atlanta, GA (161.8 million, +5%) Dallas, TX (154.4 million, +5%) Cities with the Most Robocalls/Person: Memphis, TN (35.9, +15%) Baton Rouge, LA (35.3/person, +7%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls: 404 in Atlanta, GA (67.6 million, +4%) 214 in Dallas, TX (57.9 million, +5%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls/Person: 404 in Atlanta, GA (55.3/person, +4%) 901 in Memphis, NTN (35.9, +15%) State with the Most Robocalls: Texas (511.3 million, +9%) California (350.3 million, +9%) State with the Most Robocalls/Person: Tennessee (27.5/person, +21%) South Carolina (23.8/person, +11%)

These data are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail recently won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

