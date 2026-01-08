U.S. Consumers Received 52.5 Billion Robocalls in 2025, Over 4.1 Billion in December, According to YouMail Robocall Index

December averaged 140.6 million robocalls/day and 1,627 robocalls/second, down 7.8% from November's 157.6 million robocalls/day and 1,824 robocalls/second. Unfortunately, this was a 15.6% increase on a year-over-year basis from December 2024.

"Despite government and industry efforts to reduce robocalls, total volume continues to exceed 50 billion calls per year. And we continue to see nearly 30 billion unwanted telemarketing and scam calls annually, a number that continues to grow," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "Consumers need apps like YouMail to protect themselves now. That said, overall robocall volume in 2025 remained consistent with recent years, and even saw periods of meaningful decline."

These latest figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free app that protects consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. YouMail calculates national robocall trends by extrapolating from the robocall traffic attempting to get through to YouMail's millions of active users.

All Categories of Robocalls Increased in December

December saw increases across all major robocall categories: notifications rose nearly 11%, payment reminders increased 2%, and unwanted telemarketing and scam calls climbed more than 4%.

Robocalls Notifications 1.14 billion (+10.9%) 28% (flat) Payment Reminders 0.64 billion (+2.2%) 16% (flat) Telemarketing + Scams 2.32 billion (+4.2%) 56% (flat)

Telemarketing and scam calls alone accounted for more than 2.3 billion robocalls in December, and roughly 56% of all robocalls placed during the month.

2025 Robocall Volume

YouMail reports robocallers targeted U.S. consumers with 52.5 billion calls throughout 2025, a decline of less than 1% from the 52.8 billion robocalls recorded in 2024. Over the past five years, annual robocall volume has consistently remained between approximately 50 billion and 55 billion robocalls.

During that same time period, we have seen the average number of robocalls per day in the range of 120 million to 160 million each month, with the past six months falling into a narrower band of 120 million to 140 million calls per day range.

For 2025 overall, notifications fell more than 13%, and payment reminders dropped nearly 20%. In contrast, unwanted telemarketing and scam calls surged 15.4%, making up 57% of all robocalls, up from 49% in the prior year.

Robocalls Notifications 13.3 billion (-13.5%) 25% (-4%) Payment Reminders 9.4 billion (-19.6%) 18% (-4%) Telemarketing + Scams 29.6 billion (+15.4%) 57% (+8%)

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index™ is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

