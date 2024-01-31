Just Released: RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Agent & Broker Marketing Study

RISMedia

31 Jan, 2024, 15:00 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, a leading source of news and information for the residential real estate industry, has partnered with an independent research firm to present the highly anticipated 2024 Agent & Broker Marketing Study. This comprehensive report is designed to assist real estate professionals in navigating the intricate landscape of marketing strategies and brand development.

A must-read for both agents and brokers, Selling Social: RISMedia's 2024 Agent & Broker Marketing Study delivers substantive insights, providing actionable strategies to propel businesses above the competition in 2024.

Key highlights include:

  • Discover the predominant social media platform across agent demographics, and the one yielding the highest ROI.
  • Uncover the trends in marketing budget allocations—identifying which agents and brokers cut expenses in 2023, and who increased spending.
  • Gain insights into brokers' investments, or lack thereof, in recruiting and retention, and explore the resulting shifts in the utilization of internal marketing teams.
  • Understand how your company's profile influences marketing expenditures, priorities and methods for measuring ROI.

To access the full report, become a member of RISMedia's Premier. Premier members enjoy exclusive information, insights, investigative journalism and in-depth reports like this one, providing a deeper understanding of industry trends through practical breakdowns and actionable takeaways.

For more information about RISMedia and to access the report, visit www.rismedia.com/premier.

About RISMedia
Founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston, RISMedia has been the definitive source for news and information for the residential real estate industry's most profitable and productive professionals. With over 40 years of industry expertise, RISMedia continues to provide unparalleled insights, strategies, and trends, along with premier educational and networking events.

For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

