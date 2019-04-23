Just Salad Chooses Grubhub As Exclusive Third-Party Delivery Marketplace & Loyalty Partner

CHICAGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub , the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced an exclusive partnership with Just Salad , the fast casual concept committed to cultivating healthier lifestyles at an affordable price. Grubhub will be the place diners can exclusively order delivery of their favorite wraps, avocado toast, and warm bowls from more than 30 owned-and-operated Just Salad locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

"Delivery is a strategically important and natural extension of our business. In looking across all platforms, we recognize Grubhub is the most restaurant-centric partner, and they've already helped us drive considerable order volume on the marketplace and in our Just Salad app," stated Stephen Swartz, Just Salad's director of marketing. "Adding in the technology and agency capabilities gained by Grubhub's acquisition of LevelUp, we knew this was the best choice to further grow our business."

In addition to exclusivity on the Grubhub marketplace, Just Salad has deepened its partnership to leverage Grubhub and LevelUp's POS/ordering integration capabilities. By working with the company's ordering engine and POS system, Par Brink, orders can be sent directly to a location's kitchen, which helps manage kitchen workload, keeps menus up-to-date across channels, and increases order accuracy. Additionally, Just Salad is now able to combine order data across their LevelUp-powered app and the Grubhub marketplace into one Enterprise Dashboard, allowing their team to analyze and dive into data surrounding performance and ordering trends.

"We're excited to work even more closely with such a beloved brand like Just Salad. Partnering on an exclusive basis is an incredible opportunity for both teams to truly optimize the process across orders," said Seth Priebatsch, head of enterprise restaurants at Grubhub. "By building out the most robust partnership possible, we're able to hyper-personalize guest experiences, increase Just Salad's understanding of guest behavior, and most importantly, deliver more healthy options to more hungry people."

Online ordering and delivery from Just Salad via Grubhub and the Just Salad app is now available at select U.S. locations. To find takeout restaurants available in your area, please visit grubhub.com, and for more information on Grubhub, please visit media.grubhub.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 105,000 restaurant partners in over 2,000 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast casual concept that cultivates healthier lifestyles by serving real food at an affordable price. With the freshest salads, wraps, warm bowls, toast boxes, and more, there's something healthy for everyone. Just Salad is the home of the World's Largest Restaurant Reusable Program, saving over 75,000 pounds of plastic each year through its reusable bowl program. The company was founded in 2006 in New York City and now employs over 1,000 teammates across 34 locations in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Chicago, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

