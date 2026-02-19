Just Women’s Sports Brings Back ‘Between The Lines’ With Lisa Leslie, Presented By Intuit Turbotax

The award-winning interview series, featuring candid conversations with basketball's biggest stars, returns with Kelsey Mitchell as its first guest.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Women's Sports is bringing back Between the Lines, its signature interview series hosted by women's basketball icon Lisa Leslie, presented by Intuit TurboTax.

Returning today, February 19, Between the Lines will once again serve as a platform for honest, unfiltered conversations with the players, coaches and leaders shaping women's basketball. Hosted by Leslie, the series goes beyond headlines and highlights to explore the experiences, perspectives and decisions that define life in and around the WNBA.

As interest and investment in the WNBA continue to grow, Between the Lines is designed to help expand the league's audience by offering access and context that resonate with both longtime fans and those new to the sport. Leslie, a Hall of Famer, Olympic gold medalist and one of the most influential figures in the history of the sport, brings unmatched credibility and insight to the show.

The first guest in the show's return is Kelsey Mitchell, a three-time WNBA All-Star with the Indiana Fever. You can watch the episode here.

Past guests on Between the Lines include Napheesa Collier, Dawn Staley, Kelsey Plum and Satou Sabally.

The return of Between the Lines is supported by Intuit TurboTax, which is again teaming up with Just Women's Sports to reach women's sports fans ahead of tax season. Intuit TurboTax previously partnered with JWS to help launch Sports Are Fun!, and its continued investment reflects a shared commitment to original programming and women's sports storytelling during a pivotal moment for the brand.

The show will tape a live episode at the women's Final Four in Phoenix, with special guest appearances, activations and fan experiences.

New episodes of Between the Lines will air weekly, with full episodes available on YouTube and audio platforms. Clips and highlights will be shared across Just Women's Sports' social platforms.

