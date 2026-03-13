Just Women's Sports Partners With Under Armour To Spotlight USA Flag Football Star Isabella Geraci

News provided by

Just Women’s Sports (JWS)

Mar 13, 2026, 08:00 ET

The athlete spotlight highlights Geraci's rise with USA Football and the rapid growth of women's flag football ahead of the sport's Olympic debut in 2028.

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Women's Sports (JWS), the leading multimedia platform dedicated exclusively to women's sports, teamed up with Under Armour to spotlight USA Football standout and Under Armour athlete Isabella Geraci.

The video profile follows Geraci's journey from falling in love with football to earning a spot as a wide receiver for the USA Football Women's Flag National Team in less than a year. Isabella shares how she balances elite international competition with everyday life.

The spotlight also captures the momentum behind women's flag football as participation surges at the high school and collegiate levels and the sport prepares for its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Presented with support from Under Armour, the episode highlights the next generation of athletes helping shape the future of the sport.

The profile also offers a behind-the-scenes look at Geraci's training routines, pregame rituals, and the experience of representing the United States on the international stage.

Watch the full profile featuring Isabella Geraci here.

About Just Women's Sports

Just Women's Sports Inc. (JWS) is a digital-first consumer media brand dedicated to 100% women's sports, 100% of the time. Through original programming, digital media, and editorial coverage, JWS makes it both easy and fun to be a women's sports fan.

Find Just Women's Sports on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and at justwomenssports.com.

Press Contact: Eric Nemeth, 6025022793

SOURCE Just Women’s Sports (JWS)

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Just Women's Sports Launches New Soccer Podcast 'Time Wasting' With Kelley O'Hara And Ali Riley

Just Women's Sports Launches New Soccer Podcast 'Time Wasting' With Kelley O'Hara And Ali Riley

Just Women's Sports is expanding its original soccer programming with the launch of Time Wasting, a new weekly podcast hosted by 2x World Cup...
Just Women's Sports Launches New Basketball Show 'Court Vision' With Angel McCoughtry And Ros Gold-Onwude

Just Women's Sports Launches New Basketball Show 'Court Vision' With Angel McCoughtry And Ros Gold-Onwude

Just Women's Sports is expanding its original women's basketball programming with the launch of Court Vision, a new weekly show hosted by WNBA icon...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

General Sports

General Sports

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Entertainment

Entertainment

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics