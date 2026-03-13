Just Women's Sports Partners With Under Armour To Spotlight USA Flag Football Star Isabella Geraci

The athlete spotlight highlights Geraci's rise with USA Football and the rapid growth of women's flag football ahead of the sport's Olympic debut in 2028.

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Women's Sports (JWS), the leading multimedia platform dedicated exclusively to women's sports, teamed up with Under Armour to spotlight USA Football standout and Under Armour athlete Isabella Geraci.

The video profile follows Geraci's journey from falling in love with football to earning a spot as a wide receiver for the USA Football Women's Flag National Team in less than a year. Isabella shares how she balances elite international competition with everyday life.

The spotlight also captures the momentum behind women's flag football as participation surges at the high school and collegiate levels and the sport prepares for its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Presented with support from Under Armour, the episode highlights the next generation of athletes helping shape the future of the sport.

The profile also offers a behind-the-scenes look at Geraci's training routines, pregame rituals, and the experience of representing the United States on the international stage.

Watch the full profile featuring Isabella Geraci here.

