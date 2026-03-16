Just Women's Sports Brings Fan Activation And Live Podcast Taping To Women's Final Four

The Phoenix event will feature a Culver's "Hall of Champions" exhibit celebrating the history of women's basketball and a live recording of Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie presented by Inuit TurboTax.

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Women's Sports (JWS), the leading multimedia platform dedicated to women's sports, will show up in a big way at the 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four in Phoenix through a fan-focused activation in partnership with Culver's and a live taping of Between the Lines presented by Intuit TurboTax.

As part of the event, Culver's, the national restaurant chain, will present a pop-up "Hall of Champions" experience celebrating the legacy and traditions of women's college basketball. The immersive exhibit will highlight key moments in the tournament's history while bringing fans together through player meet-and-greets, live interactions, and free Fresh Frozen Custard.

Women's college basketball is seeing unprecedented momentum, with fans traveling, gathering, and showing up for the sport in record numbers. Culver's presence at the Final Four reflects the brand's longstanding focus on community, tradition, and the people who make the game special.

"As a female led company, we understand how important representation is, so we couldn't wait to celebrate women's sports in such an exciting way," said Alison Demmer, senior public relations manager at Culver's. "Through the 'Hall of Champions,' we're thrilled to honor the legacy of the women's game and create moments where fans can come together around tradition, community, and Fresh Frozen Custard."

The activation will also include a meet-and-greet with Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen, who won a national championship at UConn last year, giving fans the opportunity to connect directly with one of basketball's rising stars.

During the event, Just Women's Sports will also host a live recording of its basketball show Between the Lines presented by Intuit TurboTax and hosted by WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. The show will feature special guest appearances and candid conversations about the biggest storylines shaping this year's Final Four.

The event will take place Thursday, April 2nd at 435 Collective in downtown Phoenix. Doors open at 5:30pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

About Just Women's Sports

Just Women's Sports Inc. (JWS) is a digital-first consumer media brand dedicated to 100% women's sports, 100% of the time. Through original programming, digital media, and editorial coverage, JWS makes it both easy and fun to be a women's sports fan.

Find Just Women's Sports on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and at justwomenssports.com.

About Culver's:

For over 40 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 1,000 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Press Contact: Eric Nemeth, 6025022793

SOURCE Just Women’s Sports (JWS)