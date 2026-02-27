Just Women's Sports Launches New Soccer Podcast 'Time Wasting' With Kelley O'Hara And Ali Riley

The new weekly show will feature two global soccer stars delivering insider analysis, tactical breakdowns and unfiltered stories from the world's biggest stages.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Women's Sports is expanding its original soccer programming with the launch of Time Wasting, a new weekly podcast hosted by 2x World Cup champion Kelley O'Hara and longtime Angel City captain Ali Riley.

Inspired by the cheeky soccer tactic of running down the clock, Time Wasting flips the concept on its head, with O'Hara and Riley packing each episode with sharp tactical insight, behind-the-scenes stories and the kind of perspective only players who lived it can provide.

Premiering March 10th, Time Wasting will feature O'Hara and Riley breaking down the biggest stories in women's soccer each week. Full episodes will be available on YouTube and audio platforms, with clips and highlights distributed across Just Women's Sports' social channels.

O'Hara, a two-time World Cup winner, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NWSL champion, brings a decorated career that spans the youth national team system to the sport's highest podiums. Beyond her on-field success, she was a key voice in the U.S. Women's National Team's fight for equal pay.

Riley retired from professional soccer in 2025 after captaining both Angel City FC and the New Zealand national team. A veteran of five World Cups and four Olympic Games, Riley competed professionally in the US, Sweden, Germany and England, offering a global lens on the sport and a voice shaped by more than a decade of leading teams at the highest level.

Riley and O'Hara were teammates at Stanford University and won a WPS Championship together in 2010. O'Hara previously hosted Sports Are Fun! with Just Women's Sports, while Riley previously co-hosted the BFFR show. Now, they're teaming up to elevate the women's soccer conversation.

"Women's soccer is entering a new phase of growth where it's critical we have voices who can provide both smart analysis and authentic storytelling," said Just Women's Sports Founder & CEO Haley Rosen. "With Time Wasting, Kelley and Ali are combining two decades of experience and friendship to create a one-of-a-kind show for women's soccer fans."

Time Wasting will air weekly beginning March 10th.

