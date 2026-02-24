The new weekly show will feature WNBA legend Angel McCoughtry and noted analyst Ros Gold-Onwude sharing their unfiltered takes on the biggest women's basketball news.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Women's Sports is expanding its original women's basketball programming with the launch of Court Vision, a new weekly show hosted by WNBA icon Angel McCoughtry and analyst Ros Gold-Onwude.

Premiering Feb. 27, Court Vision will feature McCoughtry and Gold-Onwude breaking down the biggest stories in women's basketball each week, from the NCAA and the WNBA to the broader forces shaping the game today. Full episodes will be available on YouTube and audio platforms, with clips and highlights distributed across Just Women's Sports' social channels.

Just Women’s Sports Launches New Basketball Show ‘Court Vision’ With Angel Mccoughtry And Ros Gold-Onwude

McCoughtry, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, a multiple-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, brings a player-first perspective shaped by years competing at the highest level of the sport. Gold-Onwude, a former player turned broadcaster and analyst, adds deep basketball knowledge and a proven ability to interpret the game for modern audiences.

Together, they offer a level of insight that reflects the moment women's basketball is in right now. As interest, investment and attention around women's basketball continue to accelerate, Court Vision is designed to elevate the conversation around the sport. The show prioritizes informed analysis, context and perspective from voices who know the game and its ecosystem, creating space for smarter discussions that resonate with dedicated fans.

"Women's basketball is entering a new era, and the coverage needs to evolve with it," said Just Women's Sports Founder & CEO Haley Rosen. "With Court Vision, we're bringing together real experts who can break down what's happening on and off the court in a way that respects both the sport and its audience."

Court Vision will air weekly beginning Feb. 27.

About Just Women's Sports

Just Women's Sports Inc. (JWS) is a digital-first consumer media brand dedicated to 100% women's sports, 100% of the time. Through original programming, digital media, and editorial coverage, JWS makes it both easy and fun to be a women's sports fan.

Find Just Women's Sports on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and at justwomenssports.com .

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

6025022793

SOURCE Just Women’s Sports (JWS)