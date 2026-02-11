JUSTFOODFORDOGS EXPANDS VETERINARY NUTRITION EXPERTISE

Dog food pioneer's lead veterinarian earns DACVIM board certification in nutrition; new director of veterinary outreach appointed

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs, a pioneer in fresh, whole-food nutrition for dogs, has expanded its team's veterinary nutrition expertise: Dr. Chris Margrey has achieved Board Certification in Veterinary Nutrition, and Dr. Lauren Tseng has joined as director of veterinary outreach.

Dr. Margrey, who joined JustFoodForDogs in 2024 as lead veterinarian of the custom diet service, now brings one of the most rigorous qualifications in veterinary medicine to the role. Board certification in veterinary nutrition, marked by the DACVIM (Nutrition) designation, requires years of specialized training and examination. Only a small number of veterinarians achieve the credential of Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM).

At JustFoodForDogs, Dr. Margrey contributes to the brand's development and oversight of nutrition solutions for dogs with varying health needs, from everyday wellness to complex medical conditions.

"Achieving board certification represents a commitment to the highest standard of veterinary nutrition care," said Dr. Margrey. "At JustFoodForDogs, we're dedicated to ensuring every formulation is backed by science and designed to improve the well-being and quality of life for dogs. This added expertise allows us to provide pet parents and veterinarians with confidence that our nutrition solutions meet the most rigorous standards."

The company also welcomed Dr. Lauren Tseng as director of veterinary outreach. Dr. Tseng will offer her specialized expertise and residency training in small animal clinical nutrition to help further educate veterinarians on the science-backed benefits of fresh, whole-food nutrition for their patients.

"Having both board-certified and residency-trained veterinary nutritionists on our team demonstrates our unwavering commitment to science-based pet nutrition," said Carey Tischler, president of JustFoodForDogs. "As the No. 1 vet-recommended fresh food brand, our mission is to do right by dogs, and this investment in veterinary expertise ensures that every product we create meets the highest standards of nutritional excellence and safety."

All JustFoodForDogs products are formulated in accordance with World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) guidelines, ensuring balanced, complete nutrition for dogs. The company's nutrition solutions are overseen by board-certified and residency-trained veterinary nutrition experts, providing pet parents with peace of mind that their dogs receive the highest standard of fresh pet food available.

The expansion of JustFoodForDogs' veterinary expertise comes at a time when the fresh pet food market is expected to grow by $3.2 billion by 2029 as pet parents become increasingly aware of the benefits of fresh, human-grade food for their dogs.

For more information about JustFoodForDogs and its veterinary nutrition team, visit justfoodfordogs.com.

About JustFoodForDogs

Founded in 2010, JustFoodForDogs revolutionized the fresh, whole-food movement for dogs when it opened the first open-to-the-public kitchen cooking food for dogs. The company's mission is to increase the quality and length of life for as many dogs as possible through a clinically proven, balanced, whole-food diet. All JustFoodForDogs recipes are developed by a team of experienced veterinarians, including specialists in nutrition, toxicology and dermatology. The brand continues to champion new and higher standards in canine nutrition by partnering with leading veterinary universities to conduct independent research, resulting in six peer-reviewed, published studies that highlight the power of fresh food. Pet parents can find JustFoodForDogs at retail locations nationwide, their favorite retailers and online. The company's offerings include daily meals, shelf-stable products, supplements and treats. To learn more, visit JustFoodForDogs.com.

