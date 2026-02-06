JUSTFOODFORDOGS EARNS RESPECTED RECOGNITION FOR PET FOOD QUALITY IN INGREDIENT EXCELLENCE, TRANSPARENCY AND SAFETY CRITERIA

Leading Fresh Dog Food Brand Named to Susan Thixton's 'The List 2026' Among 43 Most Trusted Dog Food Manufacturers

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs, a pioneer in fresh, whole-food nutrition for dogs, has been named to Susan Thixton's selective "The List 2026," an annual recognition of pet food brands that meet rigorous qualifications for ingredient excellence, manufacturing safety and transparency. The brand joins a select group of manufacturers trusted by pet food safety advocate, Susan Thixton.

What is Susan Thixton's "The List 2026"?

Susan Thixton, founder of Truth About Pet Food and the Association for Truth in Pet Food, is one of the nation's leading pet food consumer advocates and has been publishing "The List" since 2012.

"The List" is a carefully vetted collection of pet food brands she personally trusts, would feed her own pets and distinguishes the food between quality nutrition and confusing labels with buzzwords like 'natural' and 'premium'.

Each manufacturer voluntarily undergoes a multi-step vetting process that reviews ingredient sourcing, safety practices and label transparency. Dozens of verification documents are submitted and reviewed annually, with the process starting from scratch every year.

The 2026 List includes 43 dog food brands and 35 cat food brands, representing various styles including fresh, frozen, freeze-dried, dehydrated and shelf-stable options.

"The List 2026" Qualifications

JustFoodForDogs earned a place on Susan Thixton's "The List 2026" by meeting the following standards across multiple categories:

Human-Grade Ingredient Verification

JustFoodForDogs uses only 100% human-grade ingredients with no preservatives in every recipe. All ingredients meet the same quality and safety standards required for human food.

Complete Ingredient Transparency

The brand provides full disclosure of ingredient country of origin, sourcing practices and supplier information. Every ingredient is traceable, and recipes contain no artificial preservatives, feed-grade ingredients or fillers.

Manufacturing Safety Standards

JustFoodForDogs operates facilities that meet human food manufacturing standards, not just pet food standards. At JustFoodForDogs kitchen locations, the company has open kitchens where pet parents can watch the meal preparation process firsthand, demonstrating an unmatched level of transparency in the pet food industry.

Third-Party Testing and Quality Control

Every batch of JustFoodForDogs products undergo rigorous third-party testing for safety and nutritional adequacy. The brand provides verification of manufacturing safety protocols and quality control measures that exceed industry standards.

Proven Health Benefits

JustFoodForDogs fresh dog food is developed with veterinary nutritionists and backed by a decade of independent university-led research. JustFoodForDogs' fresh food has been shown to be more digestible than conventional kibble and to support immune system health.

Industry Recognition and Trust

"Being included in Susan Thixton's 'The List 2026' is a distinguished honor in the pet food industry," said Dr. Lauren Tseng, DVM, JustFoodForDogs Director of Veterinary Outreach. "This recognition validates our 15-year commitment to transparency, quality and creating food that transforms the lives of dogs. We've always believed that dogs deserve the highest quality of food, and Susan's rigorous vetting process confirms that we're delivering on that promise."

Why "The List" Matters for Pet Parents

In an industry where nutrition and marketing claims including "natural" and "premium" often cloud the truth about ingredient quality and sourcing, Susan Thixton's: "The List" is an independent, trusted source for pet parents seeking the safest, highest-quality nutrition for their dogs and cats. The list addresses consumers' increasing worries about pet food transparency, ingredient sourcing and manufacturing safety.

About JustFoodForDogs

Founded in 2010, JustFoodForDogs revolutionized the fresh whole food movement for dogs when it opened the first open-to-the-public kitchen cooking food for dogs. The company's mission is to increase the quality and length of life for as many dogs as possible through a clinically proven, balanced, whole-food diet. All JustFoodForDogs food is made with human-grade ingredients and recipes are developed by an internal team of experienced veterinarians, including specialists in nutrition, toxicology and dermatology. The brand continues to champion new and higher standards in canine nutrition by partnering with leading veterinary universities to conduct independent research, resulting in six peer-reviewed, published studies that highlight the power of fresh food. Pet parents can find JustFoodForDogs at retail locations nationwide, their favorite retailers and online. The company's offerings include daily meals, shelf-stable products, supplements and treats. To learn more, visit JustFoodForDogs.com.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Can a brand pay to be on Susan Thixton's "The List"?

A: No, this is not a pay-to-play list, and brands cannot purchase their way on. Each brand submits documents, studies and certifications and goes through a rigorous review process before being named to the list.

Q: Once a brand makes "The List" are they on it forever?

A: No, the submission and vetting process begins new every year.

Q: How is JustFoodForDogs different from other fresh food brands?

A: JustFoodForDogs stands apart with one of the most comprehensive fresh-feeding portfolios for dogs. The brand offers multiple formats to meet different lifestyles and health needs, including frozen meals, shelf-stable options, veterinary Rx diets developed for specific medical conditions, targeted nutrition formulas for wellness goals and DIY meal options for dog owners who prefer to prepare food at home. JustFoodForDogs products are available through a robust omnichannel network, including direct-to-consumer ordering, branded retail kitchens, major pet specialty retailers, veterinary clinics and select grocery partners, ensuring dog owners can easily access the right solution wherever and however they choose to shop.

Q: Where can I buy JustFoodForDogs?

A: JustFoodForDogs is available through home delivery, retail JustFoodForDog kitchens and pantries nationwide, select pet specialty and grocery stores and veterinary clinics. Visit www.justfoodfordogs.com to find options near you.

Q: Does JustFoodForDogs offer veterinary Rx diets?

A: Yes, JustFoodForDogs offers Veterinary Support Diets formulated for specific health conditions including kidney disease, liver disease, pancreatitis, food allergies and more.

