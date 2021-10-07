Justin Turner Appointed EVP & CMO of Omega Optical Holdings

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Optical Holdings, LLC (OOH or the Company), a leading precision optics platform backed by Artemis Capital Partners (Artemis), announced today that Justin Turner has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective October 1st. Mr. Turner brings more than 15 years of sales and marketing experience in the optics and photonics industry to the Company.

Mr. Turner will lead all sales and marketing initiatives across the OOH platform ensuring the attainment of long-term objectives for growth, increased cross-selling across the OOH brands and the strategic development of the OOH sales channels in end markets and applications of focus.

Mr. Turner is an experienced optics and photonics industry leader with a demonstrated track record of scouting, developing, and securing world-class commercial opportunities in the life science, aerospace & defense, semiconductor, and industrial OEM markets. Mr. Turner joins OOH from ZYGO Corporation, where he was most recently Director of Sales, Americas. During his 15+ years with ZYGO, he held multiple positions in Applications Engineering, Sales, and Business Development, across both the Instrumentation and Optical Segments, with a strong focus on OEM solution selling.

"We are very pleased to welcome Justin as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Michael J. Cumbo, President & CEO of Omega Optical Holdings. "His strong commercial and strategic planning experience with ZYGO and its parent corporation, AMETEK, both of which are iconic instrumentation brands, will be an excellent addition to the OOH executive team. Justin will play a prominent role in key account and brand management, the promotion of cross-selling across our brands, and will serve as one of my most trusted strategic advisors as we continue to scale OOH's business both organically and through acquisition."

"I am thrilled and honored to join Omega Optical Holdings at such an exciting time," said Mr. Turner. "In partnership with our Artemis sponsors, we see a tremendous opportunity ahead for the OOH platform. I intend to work tirelessly to help OOH's brands become widely recognized as industry benchmarks for spectrally complex thin-film coating-enabled optical components and assemblies."

Mr. Turner is an MBA Candidate at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a B.S. in Physics from Michigan State University.

Omega Optical Holdings

Omega Optical Holdings (OOH) is a leading precision optics platform whose brands design and manufacture precision optical filters, coatings and infrared components to enable mission-critical applications for global OEM customers in a wide range of industries, including life sciences, environmental monitoring, aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and more. For more information on Omega Optical, please visit: www.omegafilters.com

Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on acquiring and partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable and accelerate a healthier, safer, more connected, mobile, productive, and equitable world. For more information, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

