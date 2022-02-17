Justt Launches Optimus, Harnessing Payment Data to Fight Chargeback Fraud

TEL AVIV, Israel and CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt , a chargeback mitigation pioneer, today announced the launch of Optimus, a powerful new chargeback intelligence solution. By giving both merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) full visibility into credit card payment dispute data, with one-stop insights into performance across all processors, Optimus enables smarter, data-driven decision-making that helps merchants to drive up net earnings by multiple percentage points.

Optimus extends Justt's core AI-powered solution that fights payment chargebacks, the majority of which are "friendly fraud" disputes that typically cost merchants more than $125B a year in lost revenues. Justt uses human expertise and smart tools to automate chargeback disputes, creating a tailored solution that gathers and submits evidence on behalf of merchants. Now, Optimus gives merchants full visibility, enabling them to track disputes across their lifecycle as Justt manages them from initial dispute to final conclusion.

For merchants, Optimus offers a clear answer to the question: "How are we doing with chargebacks?" Many merchants still rely on customer support teams to manage chargeback processes, leaving their disputes in the hands of non-experts and making it hard to effectively track dispute success rates. Optimus allows merchants to stop guessing: armed with valuable monthly performance data, merchants can make more intelligent data-driven decisions to optimize chargeback mitigation and reduce revenue losses.

Optimus also offers a powerful search-and-filter console, allowing merchants to zoom in on a single payment, or to analyze a group of chargebacks from their global dataset. The result: immediate real-time chargeback intelligence on both aggregate and individual-chargeback levels, enabling teams across the organization to make better, faster, and friction-free decisions that directly impact merchants' bottom line.

The launch of Optimus follows Justt's successful Series B round, which brought the company's total fundraising to more than $70M. Justt is known for dramatically increasing customers' chargeback dispute success rates, and for its innovative no-risk business structure. Instead of charging costly upfront fees, Justt is paid only when businesses save by defeating false chargebacks — a unique win-win approach that ensures merchants always come out ahead.

"The chargeback system is fundamentally opaque and unfair, and at Justt we believe there's a better way. That's why we built Optimus: to give merchants a clear understanding of exactly how chargebacks are impacting their business, and whether their mitigation strategies are delivering the results they need," says Justt CEO Ofir Tahor. "At Justt, we're committed not just to beating chargeback fraud, but to listening to our customers and giving them the clarity and transparency they crave. Armed with new insights from Optimus, we'll be able to continue that mission, and keep building the powerful, data-driven tools our customers need."

About Justt

Founded in February 2020, Justt is dedicated to helping online merchants navigate the archaic, costly, and fundamentally unfair credit and debit card dispute system. Using machine learning and deep domain-specific expertise, Justt fights chargebacks and deploys tailored programs to gather and submit evidence on merchants' behalf. The result: a fully customized, sophisticated bespoke solution that addresses chargeback fraud with high success rates while eliminating the need for in-house mitigation programs.

Contact:

Ran Xu

2133092373

[email protected]

SOURCE Justt