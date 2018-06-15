JW Marriott - Houston Downtown Accentuates Guest Experience with New In-Room Entertainment Solution

JW Marriott – Houston Downtown is iconic to the city. As Houston's first sky scraper, the "806 Main Building" has always been known for hosting the modern spirit of the community. JW Marriott preserves that tradition with its attention to design, local artists, and lifestyle-inspired guest accommodations. "Even with technology, we're thoughtful that it is welcoming, memorable and makes you feel at home," said Archit Sanghvi, Regional Vice President, Pearl Hospitality. "Having a personal greeting and access to your own content as well as the hotel information and local weather includes the TV as part of your stay experience. Relying on trusted industry providers like SONIFI and AdcommTV eliminates any worries about installation, uptime, or support."

"SONIFI, like Adcomm, is committed to providing a quality product for guests and unbeatable service for hoteliers so it was ideal to work together on this project," said Jason Cohen, SVP at AdcommTV.

"JW Marriott – Houston Downtown is a bellwether for modern luxury," said Roy Kosuge, Chief Commercial Officer for SONIFI, "and we're delighted to team up with AdcommTV to deliver a top tier guest experience."

Learn more about SONIFI's Marriott GRE offering: https://www.sonifi.com/marriott/index.php

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI® Solutions, the leader in innovative guest engagement solutions for the hospitality industry serves 500 million travelers in over one million hotel rooms annually. Core services include internet services, streaming, interactive television, and free-to-guest solutions along with unparalleled nationwide technical support and professional services. For more information, visit www.sonifi.com.

About AdcommTV

Adcomm TV, Inc. (www.adcommtv.com) is a privately held company and a subsidy of Adcomm, Inc. (www.adcomm.com) with its' headquarters located in Mary Esther, Florida. Adcomm TV is a Nationally Authorized L&I and MDU Dealer for AT&T, DIRECTV™ for Business and National Platinum Channel Partner for Samsung Hospitality. AdcommTV offers turnkey installation, service and support for video, voice and data services to properties in the hospitality, healthcare and multi-dwelling market.

