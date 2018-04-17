JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival

BETHESDA, Md., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts and FOOD & WINE are thrilled to announce the addition of notable talent for the inaugural Venice Food & Wine Festival, including award-winning singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé, who will headline the festival's grand finale concert. Culinary legends, Michelin-starred Chef Missy Robbins, food artist, baker and owner of Flour Shop Amirah Kassem, and Chef and Food Stylist Camille Becerra, have also joined the impressive roster of celebrated and established epicureans.

Tickets are available to the highly-anticipated Venice Food & Wine Festival, which will take place at JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa from May 3-6. Hosted by FOOD & WINE Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis, the festival will join celebrity chefs, renowned winemakers, and epicurean insiders for a spectacular three-day weekend showcasing the finest Italian cuisines, wines, and spirits, with a focus on local Veneto traditions and the magnetism of the Venetian islands. Guests will have personal access to internationally-celebrated chefs and wine and spirits experts including:

Michelin-starred chef Giancarlo Perbellini and chef Federico Belluco of JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa's Michelin-starred Dopolavoro restaurant

James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef, author, restaurateur and 2004 FOOD & WINE Best New Chef Scott Conant

Award-winning celebrity chef, author, restaurateur and 2004 FOOD & WINE Best New Chef Michelin-starred chef and owner of Lilia Missy Robbins

Food artist, baker and owner of Flour Shop Amirah Kassem

2002 FOOD & WINE Best New Chef and James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi

Award-winning chef and restaurateur James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathan Waxman

Award-winning chef Chef and food stylist Camille Becerra

James Beard Award-winning chef Melissa Kelly

Award-winning chef Award-winning Italian chef Caterina Ceraudo

Co-owner and beverage director of Spirited Award-winning 2017 Best American Cocktail Bar Columbia Room and 2016 FOOD & WINE Best New Mixologist JP Fetherston

Wine expert Anthony Giglio

FOOD & WINE's Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle

FOOD & WINE's Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis

With leading sponsors such as illy caffè, Barilla, San Pellegrino, Aromatherapy Associates and Electrolux, Venice Food & Wine will feature enriching gastronomic experiences including: 'Mercado di Rialto,' a market-themed lunch with live music and lawn games; 'The Feed,' a lunch experience inclusive of Instagram and photography tips; 'Saluti After Dark,' a daily after hours party with crafted cocktails accompanied by whimsical Flour Shop treats and live music at Rose Bar; 'Bocce & Bubbles' tournament and al fresco lunch at the Villa; 'Michelin-Starred Masters' dinner party; 'Curds & Whey' ricotta-making demonstration; 'Grown in Veneto' farm-to-fork dinner; 'Summertime Risotto & Spritz' demonstration; 'The Invention of Italian Cocktails,' mastering the art of making the perfect cocktail; and interactive culinary workshops led by notable culinary personalities at Sapori Cooking Academy.

"Venice Food & Wine's newest talent additions will bring an exciting dynamic to our distinguished roster of culinary figures. We are thrilled to showcase the craft of these internationally-acclaimed personalities so all of the festival attendees can experience The JW Treatment," said Mitzi Gaskins, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts. "Through JW Marriott's exclusive partnership with FOOD & WINE, the festival will highlight modern Italian cuisine with the magical JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa as the backdrop."

Tickets to the Venice Food & Wine Festival are available online and can be purchased by visiting www.jwvenicefoodandwine.com. JW Marriott would also like to thank additional sponsors including Agroittica, Domori, Ferrari, Steelite International, and Umana along with our many festival participants.

