JW Marriott Charlotte Debuts In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott International, makes its debut today in North Carolina with the opening of JW Marriott Charlotte, located in the bustling Southern city's dynamic Uptown neighborhood. The 381-room luxury hotel, including 34 custom suites, offers discerning guests an urban retreat with inspired surroundings in which to relax and be present.

JW Marriott Charlotte

"With the opening of JW Marriott Charlotte, we will make sure every detail is taken care of, so our guests can focus on themselves during their stay," said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "With thoughtful details throughout the property, holistic programming and an array of wellness offerings, guests will be encouraged to experience every moment to the fullest."

Stunning Design

Inspired by Queen Charlotte, the city's namesake, JW Marriott Charlotte draws inspiration from the sumptuous textiles of both her royal clothing and palaces, and marries them with the modern sensibility of the city. Ornate details, such as the flowing custom lobby chandelier that draws inspiration from the sumptuous patterns of the queen's royal clothing, are set against grand-scale architecture, which gives the overall aesthetic of the hotel a clean and modern form.

One of the most defining features of JW Marriott Charlotte is its use of natural light to promote a minimal and relaxing environment while also showcasing regal craftsmanship, finishes and details throughout.

All guest rooms and most of the hotel's 22,000 square feet of meeting space feature floor-to-ceiling windows, with city, stadium and vista views of greater Charlotte.

The 23-story building is a focal point of a new pedestrian-friendly public plaza and guests will have immediate access to diverse arts and culture, exciting sports and entertainment, convenient transportation, Bank of America Stadium and the renovated Charlotte Convention Center.

An Urban Retreat

Every aspect of JW Marriott Charlotte is designed with guests' well-being in mind. Guests of JW Marriott Charlotte are encouraged to take time for themselves and find a sense of balance through experiences that inspire, rejuvenate and leave them feeling whole.

The Spa by JW® offers holistic wellness amenities including six private treatment suites, a couples' treatment room and an Express Treatment pod for business travelers and others on-the-go. Guests also have access to indulgent and calming treatments including a Chill & Decompress Facial, Sweet Sugar Body Ritual, The Botanical Opulence Massage and Alluring Bay Manicures and Pedicures.

For those looking to keep up their fitness routine or enjoy a relaxing swim with sweeping city views, the hotel also features a 24-hour fitness center and open-air rooftop swimming pool with private cabanas featuring personalized food and drink service.

Inspired Culinary Creations

JW Marriott Charlotte embraces the brand's focus on authentic dining experiences that are gratifying and refined with three new concepts for guests and locals alike:

Dean's Italian Steakhouse – A classic American steakhouse with Italian expression set in a modern, rustic open space. Dean's features a show kitchen where guests can watch American Wagyu beef and other prime cuts - as well as authentic homemade pasta dishes - being prepared.

– A classic American steakhouse with Italian expression set in a modern, rustic open space. Dean's features a show kitchen where guests can watch American Wagyu beef and other prime cuts - as well as authentic homemade pasta dishes - being prepared. Caroline's Oyster Bar – A fanciful take on coastal seafood celebrating the neighborhood charm and fresh flavors of the North Carolina coast. The scene is set by a 360-degree centerpiece bar and 8-seat Carolina-style raw oyster bar.

– A fanciful take on coastal seafood celebrating the neighborhood charm and fresh flavors of the coast. The scene is set by a 360-degree centerpiece bar and 8-seat Carolina-style raw oyster bar. Aura Rooftop – Hidden atop the fifth-floor, this lush botanical paradise includes a bar and pool serving up magnetic vibes and a regal tone. When night falls, the building's mirror-like exterior reflects the city back onto itself, creating a powerful aura, softened by lush greenery, similar to English gardens and conservatories. The menu features botanical craft cocktails, boutique wines and small bites.

"We couldn't be more proud to introduce the JW Marriott brand to the Carolinas," said David Malmberg, General Manager, JW Marriott Charlotte. "With its seamless integration into the bustling Uptown neighborhood, modern design, well-being amenities and inspired culinary concepts, JW Marriott Charlotte brings excellence and legacy to life to another new city."

JW Marriott Charlotte is owned and operated by White Lodging, one of the country's leading hotel ownership, development, and management companies. White Lodging currently owns and/or operates approximately 90-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and bars and a collection of luxury ranches. This new luxury hotel represents the third JW Marriott in White Lodging's portfolio and is its first property in North Carolina.

The hotel is part of the Ally Charlotte Center , a pedestrian-friendly community developed by Crescent Communities with an intentional selection of indoor and outdoor dining, inviting open spaces and alluring urban gardens. The full city block includes 750,000 square feet of office space, 30,000 square feet of ground-level retail, a 12,000 square foot public plaza with live oak trees relocated from Johns Island, South Carolina, a space framed by 14 ginkgo trees, and a 1,400-space parking garage.

