K-12 Teachers Flock to Global Job Fair Events

Educators are increasingly exploring jobs in the international school sector

PRINCETON, N.J. , Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 educators registered for the first ISS virtual job fair of the recruitment season, indicating strong interest in educators seeking to find teaching and support staff jobs in international schools. The ISS EDUrecruit® iFair® is one of several recruiting events held by International Schools Services (ISS) where educators can interact directly with hiring schools from around the world.

While virtual events reduce travel burdens, ISS officials cite the in-person events are also quite popular due to the more conversational setting. Recently, the ISS EXPO , held in Shenzhen China, attracted more than 1000 candidates. Likewise, ISS expects excellent turnout at its upcoming USA-based events in Atlanta, GA (December 2024) and Washington, DC (February 2025).

Educators are increasingly exploring jobs in the international school sector. Post this

Liz Duffy, ISS President stated, "The international school sector has been growing considerably. Given the quality of the schools, positive environments, and great individual and family financial packages, it's not surprising that more educators are coming to our job fairs to learn about job opportunities around the world. We typically have impressive schools from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and South America, as well as some global school networks, in attendance who are looking to hire educators."

The ISS EDUrecruit® in-person job fairs feature time for educators to meet and interview directly with school recruiters hiring for the next academic year. Given international logistics, the hiring season for international schools occurs earlier than traditional US contract schedules. Teachers and school staff interested in opportunities can attend multiple virtual and in-person job fairs as well as search hundreds of job opportunities in the ISS EDUrecruit ® portal with a $75USD annual subscription .

Most schools attending the ISS job fairs are seeking leaders and educators experienced with IB, AP, AERO, Common Core and IGCSE/GCSE who have 2+ years of experience. The ISS EDUrecruit® events also include professional development workshops featuring the latest topics and trends in education.

For more information, visit https://www.iss.edu/services/teacher-recruitment/teach-internationally

About International Schools Services (ISS)

Nonprofit International Schools Services (ISS), established in 1955, works with more than 1200 K12 schools and tens of thousands of educators each year across its suite of services, creating one of the largest global footprints in international education support.

Contact:

Liz Duffy, President

+1-609-452-0990

SOURCE International Schools Services