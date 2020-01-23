K-8 School Fair to Present School Options, Community Resources to Families

LIMA, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Allen County and Van Wert County families in exploring scholarship opportunities and visiting with representatives of a diverse array of local K-8 schools—traditional public, public charter, private and homeschool options —at Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund's School Choice School Fair on Thursday, Jan. 30. Several hundred families and community members are expected to attend the free fair, which will be one of Ohio's most well-attended events during National School Choice Week.

The school fair will take place 6-7:30 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center and will showcase K-8 school options in the community. Besides embarking on a self-guided tour of school vendors, families will enjoy fun activities, a photo booth, and free snacks.

Admission and parking for the School Choice School Fair are free. Families can reserve a spot at facebook.com/events/2428270604161510/.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is excited to host its second annual School Choice School Fair," said Ann Riddle, executive director of the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund. "Part of our mission states that parents should have an opportunity to choose the best school for their children. The fair provides a family-friendly place to learn about all the different types of schools in our community and the scholarships that are available for them."

The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is committed to offering educational choices to low-income families through privately funded scholarships.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

