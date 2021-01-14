K-Motion and Perfect Game Join Forces to Create PG TECH

Utilizing leading-edge technologies implemented throughout Major League Baseball and NCAA Division I baseball, along with new emerging technologies, PG TECH will provide amateur athletes with access to the digital technology, data and analytics that will help them improve and continue to play the sports they love longer.

"PG TECH will provide a level of personalization and insight that goes far beyond anything that amateur players have access to today," said Ford. "For the first time, players, instructors and scouts will see both cause-and-effect together, to better understand the 'why' of the results, and why what they do produces those results, and what needs to be done to improve."

"As a parent of an amateur athlete, I believe the best part of PG TECH is its ability to help keep young players engaged in the sports that they're passionate about," stated K-Motion Chairman and CEO, Steve Diamond. "Players will have a revolutionary set of data to raise their ceilings, while scouts and recruiters will have the ability to measure and evaluate players in a whole new way. PG TECH is an innovative, technology solutions company that is dedicated to addressing expressed customer needs, unarticulated needs, and future unmet needs."

Players participating in Perfect Game events across the country will be the first to have access to these unique, hi-tech analytical tools and receive the same personalized data set that MLB Clubs use in their scouting and player development departments. In addition to helping young players maximize their true potential, PG TECH will also be able to build the world's largest next-generation scouting, assessment and development dataset in amateur baseball and softball.

By combining data from state-of-the-art technologies, including 3D body measurement, high speed cameras, launch monitors, radar and bat sensors in the proprietary PG TECH cloud, the platform will assist players, coaches, scouts and recruiters in making informed decisions. PG TECH will help players and instructors achieve their goals by understanding the cause-and-effect data of a player's athletic movement to improve player development.

As ground-breaking technologies evolve, such as artificial intelligence, force plates, wearables, augmented reality, and virtual reality, these and other future technologies will be integrated into PG TECH, ensuring Perfect Game's continued solid position at the forefront of amateur player scouting, assessment and development.

PG TECH will roll out its first products later this month during Perfect Game Showcases, providing participating youth with access to data, assessment and development tools that for many were previously inaccessible.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 5,500+ tournaments, 40,000+ games, showcases and events each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

About K-Motion

K-MOTION's cloud-based products provide the complete analytic solution to enhance the measurement, interpretation, coaching, training and performance of athletes. According to Golf Digest, seven of the top-10 golf instructors in America use K-MOTION products for enhanced training. In addition, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League teams apply the company's solutions. Titleist Performance Institute and other world-renowned fitness and movement coaches and physical therapists are brand ambassadors. The company has offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and San Francisco, California.

