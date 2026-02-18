PERFECT GAME NATIONAL SHOWCASE TO MAKE HISTORIC DEBUT AT LOANDEPOT PARK, HOME OF THE MIAMI MARLINS

Prestigious event brings nation's top amateur talent to a Major League venue July 1–5

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced that the annual Perfect Game National Showcase will be held for the first time at loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins, from July 1-5.

Perfect Game's 2026 National Showcase will take place at loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins, July 1-5, marking PG's debut at the ballpark.

This milestone event marks Perfect Game's first-ever event at loanDepot park, further expanding the company's presence inside Major League Baseball venues following successful turns at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Chase Field in Phoenix and Petco Park in San Diego, home ballparks of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, respectively, among others. Since opening in 2010, loanDepot park has hosted some of the top events across professional sports, including the 2017 MLB All-Star Game, 2023 and upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic and the 2026 NHL Winter Classic.

Widely regarded as the most prestigious showcase in all of amateur baseball, the Perfect Game National Showcase brings together the nation's top high school prospects for elite-level exposure to professional scouts and college recruiters. Since its debut in 2001, more than 3,000 National Showcase participants have been selected in the MLB Draft, with over 600 going on to make their Major League Baseball debut.

"The National Showcase represents the highest level of amateur baseball evaluation," said Jered Goodwin, Perfect Game's Vice President of Scouting Operations. "Bringing this event to loanDepot park is a testament to both the caliber of the players involved and Perfect Game's continued commitment to providing unforgettable experiences with a major league look and feel."

The National Showcase also serves as the final and most important step in the selection process for the Perfect Game DICK'S All-American Classic, which takes place each August and features the top 60 amateur baseball players across North America.

"As Miami-Dade commemorates our nation's 250th anniversary, there's no better way to come together than around America's favorite pastime - baseball," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "We are honored to welcome our nation's top high school athletes to our county to show the world their talent."

Over the years, the National Showcase roster has included many future MLB stars, including Alex Bregman, Francisco Lindor, Freddie Freeman, Buster Posey, Kyle Tucker, Paul Skenes, and Bobby Witt Jr. – who combine for one MVP award, one Cy Young award, 23 All-Star selections, seven Gold Gloves and 14 Silver Slugger awards – among many others who have gone on to collegiate and professional success.

Hosting the National Showcase at loanDepot park provides participants with a rare opportunity to compete and be seen on a Major League field, reinforcing the event's reputation as a launching point for baseball's next generation of stars.

For more information on the 2026 PG National Showcase, please visit PerfectGame.org.

