PERFECT GAME ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH 100% SUNGLASSES

SANFORD, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a new partnership with 100% Sunglasses, naming the premium performance eyewear brand an official sunglass partner of Perfect Game and the Presenting Partner of Perfect Game's MLB Draft coverage.

As part of the partnership, Perfect Game and 100% will collaborate on co-branded sunglasses, bringing together two brands synonymous with elite performance and authenticity in the game of baseball.

In addition, 100% will provide custom sunglasses to players selected to participate in several of Perfect Game's premiere annual events, including the DICK'S All-American Classic, as well as the 11U, 12U, 13U and 14U Perfect Game Select Fests, all of which take place in August, ensuring the game's top young athletes are equipped with best-in-class eyewear on baseball's biggest amateur stages.

100% will also have an on-site presence at select Perfect Game events throughout the year, showcasing its lineup of performance sunglasses and engaging directly with players, coaches and families.

"Perfect Game is committed to aligning with brands that share our passion for performance, innovation and the next generation of athletes," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "100% has a strong legacy in baseball and beyond, and this partnership adds another premium element to the Perfect Game experience, especially during MLB Draft Coverage, when the eyes of the baseball world are on our athletes."

Perfect Game MLB Draft Coverage, presented by 100%, delivers industry-leading analysis, content and insight surrounding the MLB Draft, highlighting the players, stories and moments that will shape the future of the game.

"Founded on the principle of giving 100% effort, 100% Sunglasses has become a trusted brand among professional and amateur athletes alike, known for its cutting-edge design and uncompromising performance," said Max Schrantz, 100% Baseball Marketing Manager. "We are honored to be associated with Perfect Game."

Perfect Game's 2026 MLB Draft coverage includes in-depth scouting analysis and draft previews on the free PGTV app and across Perfect Game's expanding social media network. Additionally, for the sixth year in a row, Perfect Game will continue its "My Draft Day" documentary series as cameras will be situated inside the homes of several projected early draft selections to get the raw, emotional reaction from the players and their family and friends as their names are called.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,383 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,797 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About 100% Sunglasses

See the game in perfect clarity. 100Percent® Baseball sunglasses are built for athletes who demand precision vision, all-day comfort, and uncompromising protection. Every pair is designed for visual focus, perfect fit and long-term durability – engineered to perform under stadium lights or in full sun. 100Percent® Baseball Sunglasses | Precision Vision & Protection – 100

