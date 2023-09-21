K. RUPERT MURDOCH TO BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS OF FOX CORPORATION AND NEWS CORP

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a career that began nearly 70 years ago in 1954, Fox Corporation ("FOX") (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) and News Corporation ("News Corp") (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) announced today that Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as chairman of each board effective as of the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of each company in mid-November. Mr. Murdoch will be appointed Chairman Emeritus of each company.  Following the Annual General Meetings, Lachlan Murdoch will become sole Chair of News Corp and continue as Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation.

"On behalf of the FOX and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams, and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career," said Lachlan Murdoch. "We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted. We are grateful that he will serve as Chairman Emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies." 

A timeline of Rupert Murdoch's career is available at www.foxcorporation.com/rupert-murdoch.

