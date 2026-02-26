K1 Mascot & World's Oldest Coton de Tulear Raises Almost $250k for SPCAs

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go-kart racing operator, and its official mascot, Jolie, are proud to announce their combined donation of $235,236.67 to 10 independent SPCA organizations across the United States.

A Legacy of Loyalty and Laps

In celebration of raising almost $250,000 in 2025 to improve animal welfare, K1 Speed honors the quiet inspiration behind this milestone — Jolie, the founders' beloved 19-year-old dog, who is believed to be the oldest living Coton de Tulear in the world. Jolie has been a member of the K1 Speed team since 2006, when the company's portfolio consisted of just two indoor go-karting tracks in Carlsbad and Irvine.

Through every lap, achievement and expansion, Jolie has been there as a representation of loyalty, resilience and heart. Jolie's nearly two-decade journey from a trackside companion to a symbol of the company's philanthropic efforts highlights the deep connection between K1 Speed and the animal rescue community.

"As a life-long animal welfare advocate, independent SPCA organizations are a phenomenal way to ensure support goes directly to local reinvestments," says Susan Danglard, Co-Founder and CMO. "We are proud to play a role in improving the lives of animals in communities throughout the United States."

Driving Change for Animal Welfare

The total donated amount of almost $250,000 was collected through silent auctions of sports memorabilia at each U.S. K1 Speed location, run in partnership with Charity Benefits Unlimited (CBU). The 10 independent organizations will each receive a donation in the amount of $23,523.67.

Organizations receiving a donation include: spcaLA, SF SPCA, SPCA of Texas, Greater Charlotte SPCA, SPCA Florida, Pennsylvania SPCA, Richmond SPCA, Nevada SPCA, Louisiana SPCA and SPCA of Tennessee.

K1 Speed encourages additional donations to SPCA organizations across the United States and beyond. Search "SPCA [Your City]" to help fight animal cruelty in your community.

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the world's premier indoor go-kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style kart racing to North America. The platform's 107 kart racing centers span 32 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment features electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance and environmental benefits compared to traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a diverse consumer base, targeting walk-in arrive-and-drive customers, private parties and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through onsite Paddock Lounges, an extensive selection of arcade games, racing simulators, K1 RaceGear products, karting leagues and championship events. The K1 Speed E-World Championship brings together competitors from all K1 Speed centers and features the largest single-event prize pool in all of competitive karting.

