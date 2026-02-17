K1 Speed Expands New Jersey Presence with Totowa Center, Featuring Two Elevated Tracks

TOTOWA, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's premier indoor go-kart operator, proudly announces the opening of its new Totowa facility, bringing accessible racing to Northeast New Jersey. This landmark location is the first K1 Speed center on the East Coast to feature dual elevated go-kart tracks.

Twice the Thrills

The pit lane at K1 Speed Totowa features four rows of adult go-karts and two rows of junior go-karts.

The all-weather facility offers North Jersey go-karters over 2,000 feet of track to compete on, providing plenty of opportunities for close racing and overtaking. OTL's Italian-manufactured Superleggero karts allow racers to experience speeds up to 45 mph, complemented with instant electric torque and quick acceleration. Equipped with an adjustable steering wheel, a four-point safety harness and a roll bar, the Superleggero is an accessible, safe kart designed for beginners and experienced racers alike.

"We are delighted to provide Totowa and the surrounding communities with an accessible introduction to the world of racing," said CMO and Co-Founder Susan Danglard. "Each multi-level track presents karters with a unique layout and technical challenges that help teach racecraft."

Off-Track Entertainment

Besides being the first East Coast K1 Speed to feature two multi-level karting tracks, the Totowa center also offers an extensive selection of around 50 arcade games, event rooms for parties or meetings and a unique viewing platform. The viewing area is situated between the two circuits, providing a great vantage point for witnessing all of the racing action.

The Totowa center also boasts a gastropub-inspired Paddock Lounge, which provides guests with a full menu of high-quality food and refreshments.

Corporate Events, Team Building and Private Parties Made Easy

Private Event Rooms: Ideal for hosting corporate meetings, team-building days and unique birthday parties for all ages.

Ideal for hosting corporate meetings, team-building days and unique birthday parties for all ages. Customizable Packages: Groups can book private racing packages, on-site catering and other amenities to create a memorable and exciting event.

Groups can book private racing packages, on-site catering and other amenities to create a memorable and exciting event. Facility Rentals: Guests may choose to rent the entire facility for private events, which can be booked by talking with an Event Specialist.

Location and Hours

For more information on hours, pricing and event booking, please visit https://www.k1speed.com/totowa-location.html.

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the world's premier indoor go-kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style kart racing to North America. The platform's 107 kart racing centers span 32 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment features electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance and environmental benefits compared to traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a diverse consumer base, targeting walk-in arrive-and-drive customers, private parties and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through onsite Paddock Lounges, an extensive selection of arcade games, racing simulators, K1 RaceGear products, karting leagues and championship events. The K1 Speed E-World Championship brings together competitors from all K1 Speed centers and features the largest single-event prize pool in all of competitive karting.

SOURCE K1 Speed INC