K1 Speed Accelerates Growth in Italy with New Karting Center in Turin

TURIN, Italy, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go-kart racing operator, is excited to announce the opening of its newest center in Turin, Italy. This location represents the brand's seventh in the country, further expanding its presence.

K1 Speed is well-known for their indoor go-kart racing experience. Their Italian all-electric go-karts can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, the fastest in the industry.

K1 Speed Turin's signature attraction is its all-electric go-kart racing experience. Guests can race high-performance go-karts around the center's professionally designed track. The OTL "Superleggero" adult karts, suitable for teens and adults, can reach speeds of 45 mph, while junior karts for kids can hit a respectable 20 mph. This track itself includes elevation changes, adding an extra layer of excitement.

In 2025, K1 Speed Turin will host league races for juniors, teens, and adults. The top three finishers from each league at the end of the year will qualify for an opportunity to race in the United States as part of the company's E-World Championship, where racers from the U.S., France, Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, and England will vie for immense cash prizes.

While racing is the main attraction, K1 Speed Turin also features an expansive arcade with a variety of games, including video games, VR, prize machines, and games of skill.

After all the excitement, guests can relax and recharge at the center's on-site Paddock Lounge café, which serves a variety of food and beverages.

"We're incredibly excited to open a new center in Turin," says Founder and CEO David Danglard. "Italy is a country that lives and breathes motorsport, and we believe the K1 Speed experience is a perfect fit for the country's passionate racing fans."

K1 Speed Turin is open seven days a week at the Le Fornaci Mega Shopping Center in Beinasco, Turin. For more information about this new center, visit www.k1speed.com/it/torino.html

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003, K1 Speed is the largest indoor electric kart racing brand in the world. The company's 100 karting centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed pioneered electric indoor kart racing in America and appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues, and championship events.

