K1 Speed Expands into Idaho With Stunning Indoor Go Kart Center Near Boise

IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing operator, is delighted to announce today its first Idaho location - K1 Speed Boise!

K1 Speed Boise showcases the very latest the brand has to offer: fast all-electric go karts, two elevated indoor tracks, a fun arcade, private event spaces, and a Paddock Lounge that serves food and beverages.

K1 Speed Boise features two elevated indoor kart tracks with LED-lighting. These tracks can be combined to create one long Super Track for special race events.

Upon entering the 50,000 sq. ft. facility, it's clear that K1 Speed Boise isn't your typical go-kart center. To start, there are two indoor tracks that feature elevated sections for a unique, thrilling race experience. Additionally, the two tracks are illuminated by LED lighting and can be combined into one Super Track for special race events.

K1 Speed Boise has two kinds of Italian all-electric go karts. The Superleggero - for anyone 4'10" or taller - can reach speeds of up to 45 mph, making it the fastest kart in the entertainment industry. The junior kart - for kids 48" or taller - can reach a respectable 20 mph.

But the entertainment doesn't stop at the checkered flag.Off-track, the fun continues in the arcade where guests can enjoy video games and prize machines.

When guests are ready to recharge their batteries, they can make a pit stop at the onsite Paddock Lounge café which serves up delicious food and refreshing beverages.

And while K1 Speed is known for its racing experience, they're equally known for the most exciting events and parties in town. As a result, two private event rooms are available for birthday parties, corporate events, and other celebrations. A mezzanine area overlooking the facility is also available to rent for private events.

K1 Speed Boise is open seven days a week at 1135 North Hickory Avenue in the thriving city of Meridian, and a short drive from downtown Boise. Additional information can be found at www.k1speed.com/boise-location.html.

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications. More information about K1 Speed can be found at https://www.k1speed.com

