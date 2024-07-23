K1 Speed Expands to Seven Locations in Florida with West Palm Beach Location

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go-kart racing operator, is excited to announce the opening of a new center in West Palm Beach, its seventh location in Florida!

K1 Speed West Palm Beach has everything the karting company is known for: all-electric indoor go-kart racing, an arcade, a Paddock Lounge café, and a private event room for meetings and celebrations.

K1 Speed is well-known for their indoor go-kart racing experience. Their Italian all-electric go-karts can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, the fastest in the industry.

Adults and teens can race the Superleggero go-kart which approaches speeds of 45 miles per hour. Kids who are 48 inches or taller can drive the junior karts at speeds approaching 20 miles per hour. Both types of karts race on the center's indoor track which features a thrilling section with elevation changes.

Off-track, guests can enjoy the arcade or stop at the Paddock Lounge café, which serves a variety of food and beverages.

Additionally, guests can celebrate birthday parties, corporate events, and other special occasions in a private event room.

K1 Speed's expansion in the Sunshine State has been swift. After years of success with existing centers in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale (Hollywood), and Miami (Medley), the company opened four additional locations just within the last year alone: Daytona Beach, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, and now West Palm Beach.

"Residents and tourists alike love visiting our locations in Florida," says Susan Danglard, Co-Founder and Director of Marketing. "So we're delighted to add another location in the state to satisfy the demand for our authentic racing experience."

K1 Speed West Palm Beach is now open seven days a week at 7970 Central Industrial Dr N, just south of Palm Beach Gardens and west of Riviera Beach and Lake Park.

For more information, visit www.k1speed.com/west-palm-beach-location.html

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003, K1 Speed is the largest indoor electric kart racing brand in the world. The company's 100 kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed pioneered electric indoor kart racing in America and appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages. The company targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues and championship events.

