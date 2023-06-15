K1 Speed Indoor Go-Kart Racing Opens In Daytona Beach Near Speedway

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go-kart racing operator, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location, K1 Speed Daytona Beach, situated right next to the iconic Daytona International Speedway!

This exciting addition to the K1 Speed family marks the first of two new centers coming to Florida, with West Palm Beach set to open later this summer. The expansion will bring the company's presence to a total of five locations in the Sunshine State.

The interior of K1 Speed Daytona Beach, featuring state-of-the-art electric go karts and a large indoor track featuring elevation changes.

K1 Speed is renowned for its exhilarating all-electric indoor go-kart racing. The Superleggero, their fastest go-kart, capable of speeds up to 45 mph, offers an adrenaline-fueled experience for anyone standing 4'10" or taller. Additionally, K1 Speed Daytona Beach offers Junior Karts for children who are at least 48" tall, allowing them to join in the excitement at speeds approaching 20 mph.

The indoor track at K1 Speed Daytona Beach is expansive and features an elevated section, providing a thrilling and challenging experience for both novice and experienced racers.

Beyond the track, K1 Speed Daytona Beach offers a range of off-track entertainment options. The arcade invites visitors to enjoy air hockey, pool, video games, and prize machines, ensuring non-stop fun for everyone. In the near future, the Paddock Lounge café will serve delicious food and beverages, perfect for refueling after an exhilarating race. Additionally, the center features a private event room, ideal for hosting birthdays, corporate events, and more.

Conveniently located in the Volusia Square shopping center, less than a half-mile from Daytona International Speedway, K1 Speed Daytona Beach is an unmissable destination for race fans and visitors attending the speedway's events, such as the Rolex 24 and the Daytona 500. Its close proximity to the iconic race track makes it a prime choice for those seeking high-speed excitement during their stay in the area.

For more information, including hours and pricing, please visit www.k1speed.com/daytona-location.html.

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 75 locations in seven different countries and half of the United States. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

