K1 Speed Opens Knoxville Indoor Go-Kart Track, Expands Tennessee Footprint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go-kart racing operator, is excited to announce the opening of its third Tennessee location: K1 Speed Knoxville!

This 105,000 sq. ft. location features two professionally designed karting tracks, state-of-the-art electric go-karts, a large arcade, and a Paddock Lounge café.

K1 Speed is well-known for their indoor go-kart racing experience. Their Italian all-electric go-karts can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, the fastest in the industry. K1 Speed Knoxville features two professionally designed indoor go-kart tracks to challenge both novices and experienced racers alike.

K1 Speed's cutting-edge electric karts are among the fastest in the industry. K1 Speed Knoxville boasts rows of OTL Superleggero go-karts, imported from Italy, that can reach speeds of up to 45 mph. While these karts are for teens and adults who are at least 4'10", their junior karts, for children 48" and taller, are capable of reaching 20 mph. Meanwhile, the two tracks at K1 Speed Knoxville have been professionally designed to challenge both first-time racers and experienced racers alike.

Their monthly karting league, Challenge GP, allows racers to qualify for their K1 Speed E-World Championship. This flagship event has racers from K1 Speed locations around the world – including France, England, Mexico, and Canada — face off for some of karting's biggest prizes.

Off the track, guests can enjoy one of the largest arcades of any K1 Speed location worldwide as well as food and beverages at the Paddock Lounge café.

"Since announcing our Knoxville location, the response has been incredible," says Susan Danglard, Co-Founder and Co-Owner. "We're thrilled to open our doors in time to offer some indoor entertainment this winter season."

K1 Speed Knoxville is now open seven days a week at 297 N Seven Oaks Dr. For more information, visit www.k1speed.com/knoxville-location.html .

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the premier indoor electric kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style electric kart racing to North America. The platform's 100+ kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment concept operates racing centers that feature electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance, and environmental benefits over traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages, and targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties, and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues, and championship events.

SOURCE K1 Speed INC