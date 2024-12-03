K1 Speed Opens Second Seattle-Area Go-Kart Racing Center in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go-kart racing operator, proudly announces the opening of its second location in the greater Seattle area: K1 Speed Tukwila!

K1 Speed in Tukwila promises an authentic racing experience with all-electric Italian go-karts. The Adult Karts for drivers 4'10" and taller, reach speeds of up to 45 mph, while Junior Karts, designed for children 4' and taller, reach up to 20 mph. With electric motors, these karts offer zero emissions and faster acceleration than most gas-powered karts.

K1 Speed Tukwila near Seattle features all-electric go-karts that kids, teens, and adults can drive on their professionally designed indoor track.

These karts race on a professionally designed indoor track, allowing guests to embrace the thrill of racing any day of the year without worrying about the unpredictable Pacific Northwest weather.

But the excitement doesn't stop at the checkered flag. Off-track, guests can enjoy a large arcade featuring video games, prize machines, pool tables, and more. A Paddock Lounge café, currently offering snacks and beverages, will soon serve a full menu including beer and wine.

"We're thrilled to open our second location in Washington State," says Susan Danglard, Director of Marketing. "Our existing center in Redmond has been highly successful, and we expect this location to be just as popular, especially given its convenient spot in King County."

Located just 13 miles from Seattle and minutes from downtown Tukwila and Westfield Southcenter Mall, K1 Speed Tukwila is easily accessible via West Valley Hwy and major highways such as I-5 and I-405. It's also a short drive from Seattle-Tacoma (Sea-Tac) Airport, making it the perfect destination for locals and visitors alike.

K1 Speed Tukwila is open daily at 17450 West Valley Hwy, Tukwila, WA 98188. For more information, please visit their website at www.k1speed.com/tukwila-location.html

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003, K1 Speed is the largest indoor electric kart racing brand in the world. The company's 100 kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed pioneered electric indoor kart racing in America and appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages. The company targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties, and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues, and championship events.

