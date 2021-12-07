K16 Solutions & D2L Broaden Partnership to Offer Archiving Services to D2L Brightspace Customers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions , the industry leader in EdTech for Learning Management System (LMS) course migration and course archiving, has announced that it is deepening its partnership with D2L , a global learning technology leader and the makers of D2L Brightspace.

This partnership now expands beyond just LMS course migration to provide higher education institutions with a state-of-the-art solution for storing, viewing, and retrieving historical academic data and submissions on a platform that is fully integrated with their D2L Brightspace instance.

Scaffold Archiving can allow institutions using D2L Brightspace to archive historical academic data and course content on the Scaffold platform at a fraction of the price compared to archiving on a legacy LMS, allowing those higher education institutions to reinvest their savings into other critical areas. Furthermore, those institutions will maintain easy-to-access archived content that will enable administrators and faculty to push individual archived course content to D2L Brightspace as needed and retrieve academic data and submissions.

"Every day, we strive to build better learning experiences for educators and students alike," said Tom Donnelly, Chief Corporate Development Officer of D2L, "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with K16 Solutions and provide institutions with cost-effective tools that make it faster and easier than ever for organizations to adopt D2L Brightspace, which frees up valuable planning time for educators, and provides students with access to content to help them thrive."

"Since starting this partnership with D2L just over a year ago, our automated and sophisticated migration solution has saved numerous institutions a tremendous amount of time and has eliminated the frustration from manually migrating course content into D2L Brightspace," said Dr. Thomas Waite, president, and CEO of K16 Solutions. "Broadening our partnership now to include ground-breaking archiving technology is even more rewarding because we know many institutions can save money while maintaining ready-to-access content that can be pushed into Brightspace whenever needed."

K16 Solutions has migrated or archived hundreds of thousands of courses by building integrations with all the leading LMS platforms, completely changing LMS migration timelines across the industry.

About K16 Solutions

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms and archive student data and courses. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

