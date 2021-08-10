SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions , the industry leader in EdTech for Learning Management System (LMS) course migration, course design, and course archiving, has announced it's expanding its partnership with Instructure , the makers of Canvas.

This partnership now expands beyond just LMS course migration to provide institutions with a state-of-the-art solution for storing, viewing, and retrieving student data and submissions on a platform that is fully integrated with their Canvas instance.

K16 Solutions K16 Solutions & Instructure Expand Partnership To Offer Archiving Services To Customers

Scaffold Archiving will allow institutions using Canvas to archive student data and course content on the Scaffold platform at a fraction of the price compared to archiving on a legacy LMS, allowing those institutions to reinvest their savings into other critical areas. Further, those institutions will maintain easy-to-access archived content that will enable administrators and faculty to push individual archived course content to Canvas as needed and retrieve student data and submissions.

"We are excited about offering our customers an innovative archiving solution that will not only allow them to maintain easy access to student data and course content but will also help them save an exceptional amount of money in the process," said Tara Gunther, VP of Partnerships at Instructure. "Our partnership with K16 Solutions continues to deepen, and in doing so, it provides benefits to our customers."

Said Abram (Abe) Hedtke, Director of Instructional Technology at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, about using this archiving solution, "The content can easily move from Scaffold Archiving back to Canvas. We don't have to download a cartridge and clean it up later on. Instead, we simply find the course, click a button, and it goes from Scaffold right over to Canvas. Our archive is now its own version of an LMS where we can easily move content to and from Canvas and Scaffold."

"Since starting this partnership with Instructure just over a year ago, our automated and sophisticated migration solution has saved numerous institutions a tremendous amount of time and has eliminated the frustration from needing to manually migrate their legacy LMS onto Canvas," said Dr. Thomas Waite, president, and CEO of K16 Solutions. "Broadening our partnership now to include ground-breaking archiving technology is even more rewarding because we know institutions will be able to save thousands of dollars while maintaining ready-to-access content that can be pushed into Canvas whenever needed."

K16 Solutions has migrated or archived over 500,000 courses and can migrate 6,000 courses per week per institution with a 1:1 content transfer. Its customers include a long list of institutions such as Northeastern University, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, Mohawk College, University of South Alabama, Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, and Loyola University New Orleans, to name a few.

To learn more about this partnership, visit the K16 Solutions website to speak with an expert.

About K16 Solutions

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive student data and courses. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

Press Contacts:

Jason Simmons

Vice President of Marketing

602-690-8423

[email protected]

SOURCE K16 Solutions