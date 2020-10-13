K16 Solutions Announces Another Technological Breakthrough with Third Sakai LMS Integration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for LMS migration and course design, announced it has successfully completed another full and comprehensive LMS platform migration from Sakai to Canvas. Rutgers University recently leveraged K16 Solutions' breakthrough technology, Scaffold, to move to Canvas, marking the company's third, full-scale Sakai migration in its short history.

Previously, K16 Solutions helped migrate Wake Forest University and the University of South Alabama from Sakai. The case of Rutgers University is especially notable in that the institution was on several LMS platforms, including Blackboard, and needed to find a quick, automated, and accurate solution to migrate and transform content from all its LMS platforms to just one.

Rutgers University Associate Director of IT Accessibility and Instructional Technology Charles Colic, Jr. said, "When K16 Solutions joined us at the table to discuss the unique challenges around our LMS transition to Canvas, they did not come with a quick-fix to sell us, but rather an offer to partner with Rutgers in identifying the issues, developing a solution, and implementing it in a way that would meet the needs of all our stakeholders. Throughout the experience, the K16 team showcased their technical prowess, willingness to collaborate, and most importantly, empathy for our faculty and students."

Dr. Thomas Waite, president, and CEO at K16, shared, "We have migrated well over 125,000 courses with our Scaffold technology and can integrate with all major LMS platforms including Sakai, Blackboard, D2L, Moodle, and Canvas. Over the past six months, K16 Solutions has successfully migrated tens of thousands of courses with over a dozen institutions. We look forward to helping others who need to migrate off of Sakai, or another platform, and we're ready to make this process painless for them, their faculty, and their students."

