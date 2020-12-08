K16 Solutions Announces Breakthrough With Scaffold Migration: Blackboard Customers Can Now Migrate To Ultra More Quickly, Affordably, And Accurately

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for LMS migration, course design, and course archiving, announced it has successfully completed all its integrations with the learning management system, Blackboard.

With its one-of-a-kind and revolutionary Scaffold technology, K16 Solutions becomes the only real viable option on the market for Blackboard customers who remain stuck in the older version of the LMS, Blackboard Original, to migrate with extreme precision to the newer version, Blackboard Ultra.

Until now, Blackboard customers who needed to move their course content to Ultra were forced to use Blackboard's migration tool that simply left the content fragmented and incomplete. This required extensive manual re-work either by the school or by Blackboard's consulting white-glove team, the latter of which came at a high cost per course rate. However, upon successfully completing its Blackboard integrations, Scaffold Migration has now automated that once manual process—exceeding the time to completion while dramatically improving accuracy and reducing cost. Blackboard Original to Ultra migrations that once took months or years now take mere days or weeks and deliver ready-to-teach courses on day one.

Said Matthew P. Fillo, Academic Technology Systems Administrator from Ottawa University about the migration from Original to Ultra using K16 Solutions Scaffold Migration, "The team at K16 Solutions went the extra mile to develop a innovated, automated solution for converting our courses from Blackboard Original to Blackboard Ultra that addressed the specific nuances of our online learning context. Moving to Ultra is no mean feat, and we feel fortunate to have been able to work with such a strong and responsive team."

"Our Scaffold technology is a product that is completely revolutionizing the LMS market in course migration, course design, and course archiving. Our entire team wakes up every day thinking about how we can develop and deliver truly innovative technology that leaves a lasting impression on students, faculty, and staff. We are proud to see the impact our Scaffold product has on institutions across the country," said K16 Solutions CEO and president, Dr. Thomas Waite.

K16 Solutions has successfully migrated over 125,000 courses with Scaffold Migration and has integrations with LMS platforms Coursera, Sakai, Blackboard, D2L, and Canvas. On average, K16 Solutions migrates around 6,000 courses per week, per institution. The company has completed LMS course migrations with other institutions such as Northeastern University, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, Mohawk College, Ottawa College, University of Southern Alabama, and more.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to easily and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive outdated online courses. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

