SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions , the industry leader in EdTech for learning management system (LMS) course migration, and student data archiving, has announced a partnership with Kaltura, the Video Experience Cloud.

K16 Solutions Announces Partnership to Streamline Customers to Kaltura's Video Platform

The partnership centers on helping institutions quickly and easily switch to Kaltura from their legacy video platform provider. Using K16 Solutions' state-of-the-art software, Scaffold, this content migration process is streamlined and can be completed within a few days – no matter the size of the project. As a result, institutions and organizations can easily and quickly transition to their new video provider, Kaltura, quickly, efficiently, and accurately.

"Kaltura is now deployed at hundreds of educational institutions worldwide, and that community is continually growing," said Matt Davis, Vice President of Education at Kaltura. "As institutions transition from legacy video tools to Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud, we want to ensure the migration process as fast and easy as possible for our customers. With their experience and reputation as the go-to provider for LMS and data migrations, we knew K16 Solutions was an excellent partner to help achieve this goal. We're thrilled at the opportunity to work with K16 Solutions."

"When it comes to data migration, conversion, or integration, Scaffold has become the gold-standard solution for companies operating in the EdTech space," said Dr. Thomas Waite, President, and CEO of K16 Solutions. "Kaltura is one of the most well-known and highly regarded video platform providers for institutions across the globe, so to partner with them is very special for us. We look forward to helping institutions from all over move to their new platform more easily, accurately, and painlessly."

Since bringing Scaffold to market in 2019, K16 Solutions has executed LMS migrations for institutions of all types worldwide and is partnered with every major LMS provider – Instructure, D2L, Blackboard, OpenLMS, and Coursera. With its new video file conversion service, K16 Solutions continues to break into new EdTech territory, showcasing the prowess of its technology.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive outdated online courses and student data. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

Press Contacts

Jason Simmons

Vice President of Marketing, K16 Solutions

[email protected]

602.690.8423

SOURCE K16 Solutions