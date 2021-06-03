SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for Learning Management System (LMS) course migration, course design, and course archiving, has announced a partnership with Coursera, one of the world's leading online learning platforms.

K16 Solutions Helps Coursera Expand its LMS Ingestion Capabilities

This new partnership will enable Coursera's partners—universities and companies who launch online content on Coursera—to seamlessly move course content from their LMS onto the Coursera platform at a much faster pace than ever before via an integration with K16 Solutions' Scaffold Migration tool. K16 Solutions' revolutionary technology, Scaffold Migration, can migrate courses across all major LMS platforms almost instantaneously and with near-perfect accuracy, eliminating the need for complex course reconstruction projects and reducing lengthy migration timelines.

Coursera and K16 Solutions collaborated to automate the content migration from leading LMS platforms to Coursera. Through Course Authoring APIs developed by Coursera and leveraging K16 Solutions' existing integrations with other LMS platforms through its innovative technology, Scaffold, Coursera is able to offer a state-of-the-art content migration solution to its partners. With these new and unique technical features, educator partners can now easily and quickly move existing course content onto the Coursera platform.

Dr. Thomas Waite, president and CEO of K16 Solutions, commented, "We are excited to partner with Coursera on this important journey to expand access to education for learners across the globe. Through this unique partnership, we will eliminate the burden of migrating course content, opening the floodgates for institutions to migrate as much content as they desire onto Coursera's platform."

K16 Solutions has been using the same technology to actively migrate leading institutions across the globe between LMS platforms, including Blackboard, Canvas, Brightspace, Moodle, Sakai, and more. The company's higher-ed customers include a long list of institutions such as Northeastern University, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, Mohawk College, University of South Alabama, and Loyola University New Orleans, to name a few.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive student data. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com.

Press Contact:

Jason Simmons

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

602.690.8423

SOURCE K16 Solutions

Related Links

http://www.k16solutions.com

