K16 Solutions Launches New Website and Showcases the Power of its Scaffold Technology for LMS Migration, Course Archiving, and Course Design

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for LMS migration, course design, and course archiving, is proud to announce the launch of their new company website k16solutions.com . The purpose of the new website is to: 1) improve the user experience by using best-in-class and persuasive design principles, and 2) create clearer messaging around their product offering and how it helps institutions solve some of their biggest LMS challenges.

K16 Solutions was founded in 2018 by Dr. Thomas Waite and long-time colleagues Mary Nisbet and Jordan Scheid after years of working with fragmented, dysfunctional LMS systems. Born from this experience was a revolutionary, never-before-seen technology called Scaffold that helps solve three primary problems for institutions that use an LMS. Scaffold helps institutions by:

Migrating course content from one LMS platform to another more quickly and easily than any other solution on the market Archiving student data at a fraction of the cost when compared to archiving on the institution's legacy LMS Building better courses with an easy-to-use course design tool that doesn't require advanced technical skills and integrates with major LMS platforms

Dr. Thomas Waite said of the new website, "I am thrilled to launch a new website that better reflects our company, demonstrates our technological prowess, and creates a more engaging experience for those who visit the site. We are proud of our work and the positive impact we have on higher-ed and K-12 staff, faculty, and students. Through our website, we want the entire education industry to better understand how we can help them and that we are standing by ready to do so."

K16 Solutions has successfully migrated or archived over 125,000 courses with Scaffold and has integrations with LMS platforms Coursera, Sakai, Blackboard, D2L, Moodle, and Canvas. On average, K16 Solutions can migrate or archive around 6,000 courses per week, per institution. The company's customers includes a long list of institutions such as Northeastern University, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, Mohawk College, Ottawa College, University of Southern Alabama, Loyola University New Orleans, to name a few.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive outdated online courses. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

