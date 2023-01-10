SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions , the industry leader in EdTech for content and data migration, archiving, and integration, announced today it has opened an office in Amsterdam, Netherlands. As K16's disruptive technology continues to see rapid adoption by institutions across the globe, especially in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region, the need for an international presence, specifically in Europe, has become more critical than ever.

K16 Solutions' Rapid International Growth Leads to Opening of Amsterdam Office

K16 Solutions opened the office in Europe not only to handle the influx of clients pouring in from that part of the world but also to align with international standards around GDPR and the handling of student data. Since going to market in 2020 with their LMS migration solution, SystemMigration , and data archiving solution, DataArchiving , K16 Solutions has seen skyrocketing growth.

Its international business has seen a 400% year-over-year growth from 2020 to 2021 and a whopping 650% year-over-year growth from 2021 to 2022, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. K16 Solutions' customer institutions reach all corners of the globe, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Honduras, Ireland, Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"In just a short period of time, K16 Solutions has completely revolutionized EdTech by changing the way data is migrated, archived, or integrated–and it's clear institutions from all over the world are starting to catch on," said Steve Mildner, Chief Operating Officer at K16 Solutions. "To live up to our commitment of excellence and superior service to our European customers, we felt it was vital to open an international office, so we could more quickly and effectively serve them in a manner that was most convenient for them."

K16 Solutions is actively migrating or archiving over two million courses from institutions around the globe and partners with all the major LMS companies, including Instructure, Anthology, D2L, and Open LMS.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest EdTech challenges facing institutions today. Using its proprietary technology, schools can, for the first time, quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, archive online courses and student data, and replace course content. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

Press Contacts

Jason Simmons

Senior Vice President of Marketing, K16 Solutions

6026908423

[email protected]

SOURCE K16 Solutions