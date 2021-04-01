K16 Solutions Receives Strategic Investment From Prominent EdTech Consulting Firm, Peak Performance Technologies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in LMS course migration, course design, and course archiving, announced today the completion of a strategic investment from Peak Performance Technologies.

Rob Cardelli, President of Peak Performance Technologies, had this to say of the investment, "Our mission is to guide universities & colleges through digital transformation. We help schools to modernize, create a comprehensive view of what's happening on their campuses, and implement the data-driven tools they need to deliver student success. When we first learned about K16 Solutions and its state-of-the-art technology, Scaffold, we were blown away. We were impressed by their team's understanding of the myriad challenges schools face with LMS migrations and by the speed and elegance with which Scaffold slices through these Gordian knots. We knew at that moment that we had to be a part of it. This is a company that we believe is going to positively disrupt the landscape of higher education for years to come."

Dr. Thomas Waite, president and CEO at K16 Solutions, added, "We are honored to have received such an important investment from one of the industry's most respected and renowned education technology consulting firms. What makes this investment so significant is that Peak Performance Technologies knows EdTech better than just about any other firm in this space, and after a thorough review of our technological prowess and abilities, they decided to invest in our organization. We believe this speaks volumes about where they know our organization is headed and the lasting impact our technology will have on institutions for years to come."

K16 Solutions' technology, Scaffold, integrates with LMS platforms including Coursera, Sakai, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle, and Canvas. The company's customers include institutions such as Northeastern University, California State University-Fullerton, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, Mohawk College, Ottawa University, University of South Alabama, Loyola University New Orleans, and New York Institute of Technology, to name a few.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive outdated online courses. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

About Peak Performance Technologies Inc.:

Peak Performance Technologies is a leading higher education advisory company. They support the education industry with a portfolio of high-value advisory, program, and project management services. The Peak Performance team has dozens of successful business transformation initiatives with colleges and universities of all sizes. The firm has a 20-year track record of consistently providing schools with the insights and expertise they need to modernize their academic processes, gain real-time visibility into campus operations, and improve student outcomes. To learn more, visit www.peakperformancetech.com

