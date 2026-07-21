K18 INTRODUCES FUTUREIQ™, A HAIR LONGEVITY BREAKTHROUGH TO ADDRESS PREMATURE HAIR AGING

The brand's biggest innovation since the molecular repair mask and K18PEPTIDE™ introduces a biology-first approach to address shedding, early graying, and scalp aging before visible signs accelerate.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K18, the biotechnology-powered haircare brand that transformed the industry through molecular repair technology, today announced the launch of FutureIQ™ biomimetic hair longevity serum—the company's most significant innovation since the breakthrough molecular repair mask and its first step into a new category: hair longevity.

K18 Future IQ

For decades, consumers have treated increased shedding, early graying, and scalp changes as separate concerns. These signs are often connected by something much bigger: premature hair aging caused by the accelerated biological decline of the hair ecosystem. This is driven by the cumulative effects of daily stressors, including UV exposure, pollution, hormonal shifts, heat styling, and chemical services. Although these stressors appear differently on the surface, they frequently converge on a common outcome—elevated oxidative burden and inflammatory stress within the scalp and follicle, driving changes that begin years before most people notice them.

Most haircare products are designed to address visible symptoms after they appear. FutureIQ™ biomimetic hair longevity serum was built around a different idea: what if we could help support the biology of hair, before visible signs of aging accelerate?

"Just as K18 molecular repair transformed how the world thinks about hair damage, FutureIQ™ longevity serum represents our vision for the future of hair aging. The opportunity is to act earlier, supporting the biology that drives these changes before they accelerate. That shift from correction to preservation is what hair longevity is about, and we believe it represents the next frontier of haircare."



— Suveen Sahib, K18 Co-Founder and CEO

Powered by new proprietary MultiVital™ technology, FutureIQ™ biomimetic hair longevity serum is designed to address these interconnected biological drivers simultaneously, supporting oxidative defense, follicle anchoring, pigmentation, and scalp resilience. Biomimetic peptides, root anchoring complex and advanced antioxidants synergistically activate together to help reduce the breakdown of root proteins that hold hair in place, support the signaling involved in melanin synthesis and transport, and amplify the follicle's natural defenses against oxidative stress to help protect the scalp. As a result, the appearance of grays is delayed, shedding is reduced, and the scalp looks and feels healthy.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about hair aging is that it begins when we first notice gray hair or thinning. In reality, biological changes inside the scalp and follicle, driven by oxidative stress, inflammation, and environmental exposure, often begin years earlier. These processes are deeply interconnected, which is why targeting a single visible symptom has historically fallen short. What makes FutureIQ™ longevity serum distinct is that it was designed to support those pathways simultaneously."



— Dr. Sheila Farhang, Board-Certified Dermatologist and K18 Ambassador

Designed for nightly scalp application, this lightweight serum works while the body goes into rest and recovery mode overnight to help support healthier-looking, fuller, stronger, and more resilient hair over time. Consumers can start reversing hair age in 3 months, with improvements in as little as 1 month. Clinical testing demonstrated up to 19,000 hairs retained, up to 70% of participants showing fewer grays, and 100% showing an improved scalp barrier after 3 months of nightly use.

While skincare has embraced preventative aging for decades, haircare has remained focused on addressing visible concerns after they appear. FutureIQ™ longevity serum introduces a new possibility: supporting the biological systems that influence how hair ages, before decline accelerates.

FutureIQ™ biomimetic hair longevity serum will retail for $120 and will be available beginning August 5, 2026, through k18hair.com, Sephora, Amazon Beauty, and select professional partners nationwide.

ABOUT K18

K18 is a biology-first haircare brand, powered by biotech. Using the power of nature and human biology, K18 unlocks simple, effective, and biocompatible solutions to the biggest challenges in haircare—all while delivering a healthy canvas for hair expression. Following the breakthrough molecular repair technology with patented K18PEPTIDE™, the brand continues to pioneer new categories by engineering biotechnology advancements into transformative solutions that repair, protect, and extend hair health. Acquired by Unilever in 2024, K18 is leading the hair industry's evolution from repair into longevity, helping preserve the creative hair canvas for generations to come.

With over 20 billion TikTok views and 100+ prestigious awards, K18 is trusted by stylists in over 100 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit k18hair.com or follow @K18Hair on Instagram.

SOURCE K18 Biomimetic Hairscience