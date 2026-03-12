K18 LAUNCHES TRIPLEBRIGHT™ - THE NEXT GENERATION OF PURPLE SHAMPOO DELIVERING BLONDE LIKE NEW

Science-driven innovation engineered to remove, neutralize, and defend

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K18, the biotech-powered haircare brand known for redefining damage repair at the molecular level, announces the launch of TripleBright™ Oxidation Defense Purple Shampoo — a science-driven breakthrough engineered to deliver blonde hair that looks Blonde Like New.

Unlike traditional purple shampoos that temporarily mask brassiness, TripleBright™ is designed to address the root causes of dull, oxidized blonde in one intelligent system that works in three dimensions: Remove. Neutralize. Defend:

TripleBright™ Oxidation Defense Purple Shampoo

Remove with Ionic Detox: TripleBright™ removes up to three months of brass-causing hard water and mineral buildup in just one wash , helping to restore ideal tone and improve light reflection at the surface of the hair.

TripleBright™ removes up to , helping to restore ideal tone and improve light reflection at the surface of the hair. Neutralize with Precision Violet Technology: An optimized violet pigment system neutralizes unwanted yellow tones with calibrated precision—correcting brassiness while minimizing over-deposition and staining. Delivered through a lightweight foam for effortless, even distribution, this precision technology ensures controlled application and consistent toning from root to tip.

An optimized violet pigment system neutralizes unwanted yellow tones with calibrated precision—correcting brassiness while minimizing over-deposition and staining. Delivered through a lightweight foam for effortless, even distribution, this precision technology ensures controlled application and consistent toning from root to tip. Defend with a Biopolymer: A lightweight biopolymer helps protect the hair from additional metal and mineral build-up that could occur at subsequent washing, helping preserve brightness between salon visits.

Together, these three mechanisms work beyond tone correction — helping reset blonde hair to look Blonde Like New, while also refreshing highlighted and lifted tones.

"For decades, the industry has treated brassiness as a surface-level color issue, when in reality, oxidation is a chemistry problem that distorts tone over time," said Suveen Sahib, Co-founder + CEO of K18. "Whether hair is lightened in the salon or at home, oxidative stress and mineral buildup compromise clarity. TripleBright™ was engineered to correct that distortion at its source by removing buildup, neutralizing with calibrated precision, and helping defend against future tone shifts."

TripleBright™ is designed to work seamlessly within the K18 system. For optimal results, use alongside:

K18REPAIR™ , the two-step professional salon-exclusive service designed to reverse molecular damage caused by bleach, color, and heat

, the two-step professional salon-exclusive service designed to reverse molecular damage caused by bleach, color, and heat K18 molecular repair hair mask, the leave-in treatment designed to restore strength, softness, and elasticity

TripleBright™ first targets external oxidative stress and buildup that distort tone after bleach and lightening services, while K18REPAIR™ and the Molecular Repair Leave-in Hair Mask address the structural damage within. Together, this synergistic system delivers comprehensive care, rebuilding strength from the inside out while preserving brightness on the surface for softer, stronger, more resilient hair that stays brighter longer without compromising health.

TripleBright™ also solves common frustrations associated with purple shampoos. The non-staining, easy-to-apply foam format allows for controlled, targeted application that rinses clean with water, eliminating concerns around over-toning, uneven deposits, or purple staining on hands and surfaces.

With TripleBright™, K18 deepens its commitment to chemically lightened hair, introducing a science-led approach that helps preserve brightness well beyond the salon visit.

TripleBright™ oxidation defense purple shampoo will be available on Sephora.com March 23rd, 2026 and on K18Hair.com and Sephora stores on March 27th, 2026.

About K18

K18 is the first-ever hair care brand that uses a biology-first approach, powered by biotech. K18's mission is to liberate the freedom of self expression through healthy hair. Its patented K18PEPTIDE™, is a breakthrough ingredient developed from biotechnology that is revolutionizing the industry. Unlike traditional treatments, the K18PEPTIDE™ works at the molecular level, mimicking the natural structure of human hair to repair broken bonds and reverse damage in just four minutes. This science-backed innovation powers the brand's hero products, the Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, as well as the K18REPAIR™ Service- a 2-step salon-exclusive damage repair service that protects, strengthens, and preserves hair health through even extreme salon services.

As the leader in synthetic biology for beauty, K18 sets itself apart by addressing hair health from the inside out, rather than relying on surface-level solutions. With over 20 billion TikTok views, 40+ prestigious awards, and availability in 100+ countries, K18 has redefined the future of haircare, blending cutting-edge innovation with sustainability and artistry. Acquired by Unilever in 2024, the brand remains at the forefront of innovation, creating transformative solutions that repair, protect, and elevate hair care to a whole new level.

For more information, visit https://www.k18hair.com or follow @K18Hair on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE K18 Biomimetic Hairscience