K9 Resorts Achieves Record Growth: Strategic Investments Propel Luxury Pet Care Expansion

With Pet Spending Surging, Leading Dog Boarding and Daycare Franchise Reaches New Heights with Significant Mid-Year Growth

FANWOOD, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, the multi-award-winning luxury boarding and dog daycare franchise brand, reports impressive mid-year growth with 16 new licenses sold year to date through June, a $10M investment, and an increase in its YOY average unit volume. As the pet industry continues on an upward trajectory, leadership projects the brand will double its location openings in 2024 compared to last year. Fueled by strategic partnerships and a commitment to innovation, K9 Resorts is positioned for another record-breaking year with its highly sought after franchise opportunity.

K9 Resorts offers dog boarding and daycare services with a focus on fun and comfort.

Key to the brand's growth have been strategic partnerships with experienced, multi-unit franchisees. These high-caliber owners bring substantial business expertise and a strong dedication to the brand. Further accelerating this momentum, K9 Resorts secured a $10 million investment from Partners Pacific Resorts, LLC. This multi-unit, multi-brand franchise purchased the rights to open 30 locations and boasts ties to the internationally renowned hospitality group, Kerzner International, founders and former owners of The Atlantis. Combined, aligning with impressive franchise partners and the investment influx will increase K9 Resorts' national footprint as the brand is projected to double its openings this year.

"We have set big goals for our brand and are well on our way to achieving them," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts Franchising, LLC. "We've secured a robust pipeline of new resorts, partnered with incredible franchisees who really understand business and the hospitality industry, and witnessed a surge in demand for our services. I am excited about where we are heading and being in this booming industry, there has never been a more opportune time to join the K9 Resorts family."

Proving to be a forward-thinking brand, K9 Resorts launched an Internal Learning Management System this year that empowers franchisees through ongoing training and support, ensuring they deliver the exceptional service K9 Resorts is known for. Additionally, the corporate team has seen significant growth within the last year and now boasts more than 150 years of cumulative industry tenure.

Highlighting the brand's dedication to providing best-in-class services, K9 Resorts' Co-Founder, Steven Parker, earned his Certified Professional Animal Care Operator (CPACO) designation from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC). This esteemed accreditation makes Parker the first and only co-founder of a national pet care brand to achieve this distinction.

"Earning my CPACO designation is a commitment to excellence that reflects our entire company's philosophy," said Parker. "This certification allows me to stay at the forefront of best practices for animal care, ensuring we continuously refine our procedures and services to deliver the exceptional experience that our customers and their pets deserve."

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community. To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit www.k9franchise.com . To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit www.k9resorts.com .

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel ( www.k9resorts.com ) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with four consecutive IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards from 2019 – 2022. Founded in 2005, by Steven & Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

