K9 Resorts Concludes 2024 with Double-Digit Franchise Agreements and Strong Sales Performance

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the $150B pet industry continues to soar, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel is primed to reach new heights as it grows its brand footprint. In 2024, the brand cemented its reputation as an industry leader with 32 secured franchise agreements, a 33% increase in open locations compared to last year, and a more than 10% increase in average unit volumes for locations open more than one year. With a commitment to excellence, K9 Resorts continues to set the bar through unprecedented growth.

"Our 2024 growth story isn't just about numbers, it's about people," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts. "We have welcomed an impressive roster of franchisees who come from systems like McDonald's and Planet Fitness, which further validates the strength of our brand. These seasoned entrepreneurs understand how to build businesses that deliver exceptional experiences."

Driven by Operational Excellence and Market Expansion

The brand's performance metrics in 2024 underlines its dominance in the sector. K9 Resorts' annual volumes are more than two times the industry average on a revenue-per-square-foot basis, while resort-level EBITDA is nearly double the industry standard.

K9 Resorts kicked off the year by securing a $10 million investment to fuel continued expansion, enabling the brand to meet surging demand in untapped markets. This momentum was amplified with multi-unit agreements to bring several additional resorts to Colorado, Virginia, and Florida as well as debuting in Utah, Nevada, Illinois, and Nebraska. The brand also began construction on its first location in California, which will open in early 2025 near LAX airport, serving the needs of traveling pet parents throughout the Los Angeles area.

Unrivaled Leadership Paired with Innovation and Excellence

This year also saw the appointment of Dan Wheeler as Chief Marketing Officer. Wheeler's extensive experience brings additional expertise to the leadership team as K9 Resorts prepares for another record-breaking year.

As K9 Resorts grew its team and continued to innovate, it caught the attention of many. Always maintaining its commitment to excellence in pet care, the brand was honored with the prestigious 2024 Pet Care Business Excellence Award from the International Boarding and Pet Services Association (IBPSA) for the fifth year. Additionally, Co-Founder Steven Parker received the 2024 Founders Award from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC) for making significant contributions to the industry.

Further celebrating the contributions of franchisees and team members who drive the brand's success were internal honors such as Customer Service Representative of the Year, Pet Care Technician of the Year, and the 300 Club - a distinctive honor for resorts that surpassed $300 in revenue per square foot for the year. The leadership team also announced the inaugural recipient of the Parker Award: Kim Tryon, franchise owner of the Mount Pleasant K9 Resort in South Carolina. This coveted award recognizes the top franchisee in the system who has maintained the highest standards across every aspect of the business, from revenue to guest satisfaction and facility excellence.

Setting Sights on a Record-Breaking 2025

As K9 Resorts steps into its 20th anniversary year, the brand sets its sights on opening 25 new resorts and awarding more than 30 franchise licenses in 2025. As the brand expands its footprint into new territories next year, it will continue to innovation and maintain operational excellence with the modernization of its technology stack and expansion of its field support to provide franchisees with enhanced tools and resources for success.

"Our number one priority as a company is the profitability of our franchisees," added Parker. "With a growing pipeline of franchisees and a dedicated corporate team, 2025 promises to be a year of transformational growth while we continue to deliver strong performance and a five-star experience for every four-legged guest and their pet parent."

K9 Resorts is leading the pack among luxury pet care franchises with more than 170 resorts across 28 states currently operating or in various stages of development. With pet boarding expected to become a $35.8 billion industry by 2031, K9 is poised to further dominate the sector with its proven franchise opportunity.

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community.

To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit www.k9franchise.com. To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit www.k9resorts.com.

