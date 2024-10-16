K9 Resorts Honored with Prestigious Pet Care Business Excellence Award from IBPSA

Marking its Fifth Win, the Brand Further Solidifies its Position as Pet Industry Leader

FANWOOD, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, the multi-award-winning luxury boarding and dog daycare franchise brand, announces that it has been honored with the 2024 Pet Care Business Excellence Award from the International Boarding and Pet Services Association's (IBPSA) for the fifth year. These prestigious awards, affectionately known as the "IBBYs," are presented by IBPSA to celebrate and honor businesses that exemplify excellence and professionalism in the pet care services industry.

The awards ceremony took place at the annual FLOW Business Conference held in Tucson on September 24 – 26. K9 Resorts stood out among a competitive field of nominees, impressing the independent selection committee with its outstanding contributions to the pet care industry.

"Being recognized with the IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Award is an honor that reflects our team's passion and commitment to providing unmatched care for every pet that comes through our doors," said Steven Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts."This award motivates us to continue raising the bar in the pet care industry and delivering a truly exceptional experience for our clients and their furry family members."

K9 Resorts has become a trusted name in the industry, with its strong focus on cleanliness, safety and comfort. Each location features hospital-grade ventilation systems and antimicrobial flooring, ensuring the highest level of care for pets. The brand is leading the pack among luxury pet care franchises with more than 170 resorts across 28 states currently operating or in various stages of development.

"As the pet care industry continues to explode and competition increases, it's important to recognize those professionals who are setting themselves apart from the crowd," said Carmen Rustenbeck, IBPSA's founder and CEO. "Pet owners should have a gold standard to look to when choosing a pet care provider and K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel is helping set that standard."

To qualify for nomination, pet care providers must have been in operation for a minimum of three years and must have been a current member of IBPSA for at least six months. Nominees underwent a rigorous evaluation process that assessed various aspects of their business, including financial growth, company vision, culture, animal welfare practices and the educational and certification achievements of both owners and employees.

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community. To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit www.k9franchise.com . To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit www.k9resorts.com .

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel ( www.k9resorts.com ) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards. Founded in 2005, by Steven & Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

About IBPSA:

The International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) was established to support and nurture the pet care services industry, including pet boarding and daycare facilities, veterinarians, pet sitters, dog walkers, dog trainers and holistic pet care providers. IBPSA offers education, certifications, resources, products, information and legislative support to assist its members in achieving success. The association hosts an annual conference, featuring speakers, sessions and exhibitors dedicated to helping pet care professionals grow their businesses, plan for the future, and maintain a healthy work-life balance. For more information about IBPSA, please visit https://www.ibpsa.com.

