K9 Resorts Partners with Father-Son Duo to Bring Seven Locations to Colorado and Florida

Industry Leading Dog Boarding and Daycare Franchise to Enter New Markets with Seasoned Franchisee and Son

FANWOOD, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, multi-award-winning luxury boarding and dog daycare franchise brand, has announced a multi-unit signed agreement across two states, bringing five new resorts to Denver, Colorado and two to the greater Clearwater area in Florida over the next five years. With these locations, K9 Resorts continues to capitalize on its national growth potential through franchise partnerships.

K9 Resorts offers luxury dog boarding and daycare services for pet parents across the U.S.

Behind the seven-unit deal are Mike and Thomas Esposito, a father-son duo with a passion for franchising. The Esposito's are both Brown alumni, and followed the same path working on Wall Street at Goldman Sachs after graduating. Mike spent 28 years at the firm, 20 of those as a partner, before deciding to personally invest in multiple franchises in the restaurant industry. Thomas always knew that he wanted to break into franchising, and in seeing K9 Resorts' booming franchise opportunity, he knew the time was now. Thomas' business background, knowledge of the pet care industry and passion for dogs combined with his father's extensive business and franchising background will make for the ultimate partnership.

"After finding K9 Resorts and meeting with Jason and Steven Parker, there was no doubt that this was a franchise I wanted to be a part of," said Mike. "K9 Resorts checked off all of the boxes that I was looking for in a franchise – K9 is a market differentiator in the pet care industry, and the business model not only gives franchisees a blueprint for success and a strong return on investment, but the company has plans to build out a huge footprint. I am excited to co-own seven K9 Resorts locations with my son and contribute to that growth, while teaching him the ins and outs of franchising."

K9 Resorts is leading the pack among luxury pet care franchises with more than 170 resorts across 28 states currently operating or in various stages of development. Pet boarding is on a trajectory to become a $35.8 billion industry by 2031 with an expected compound annual growth rate of 6.4%. With the recent $10M investment from Partners Pacific Resorts, and a multi-unit signed agreement in Utah and Nebraska, K9 Resorts is poised to further dominate the luxury sector of the market.

"I worked with the pet care industry during my time at Goldman Sachs, and I have never seen a business model quite like K9 Resorts," said Thomas. "From a business perspective, it's an attractive franchise opportunity that's founded by two brothers who are extremely passionate about the industry, and we're excited to bring K9 Resorts' high standard of pet care to new communities. As a pet owner myself, I know that dogs are true members of the family, and K9 Resorts is a place where I would want to send my dog."

K9 Resorts has no plans to slow their growth momentum; the luxury pet hotel franchise has additional territories available in Colorado, Florida, and throughout the rest of the country. Both states make ideal markets for K9 Resorts thanks to the growing economies, and their dog-friendly nature.

"The Esposito's are the ideal franchisees for K9 Resorts – their collective business backgrounds and passion for pets, and Mike's history in the franchise industry, will serve as a solid foundation for quick success," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts Franchising, LLC. "K9 Resorts is expanding exponentially, and we are eager to see their businesses foster a culture of care and provide a home away from home where the dogs of Denver and the greater Clearwater area will love to stay and play."

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community.

To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit www.k9franchise.com. To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit www.k9resorts.com.

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel ( www.k9resorts.com ) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with four consecutive IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards from 2019 – 2022. Founded in 2005, by Steven & Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

