K9 Resorts Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Dan Wheeler as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing and Innovation Expert Joins Industry Leading Dog Boarding and Daycare Franchise to Drive Future Growth

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel , the multi-award-winning luxury boarding and dog daycare franchise brand, proudly announces the appointment of Dan Wheeler as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With a reputation of industry-leading pet care, K9 Resorts is poised to expand its market presence under Wheeler's innovative leadership, ensuring continued growth of its franchise opportunity and innovation in the luxury pet care market.

About Dan Wheeler:

With leadership roles at notable brands including Dunkin’ and Wahlburgers, Wheeler is an expert in understanding consumer behavior and leveraging digital media to drive brand engagement.

Wheeler brings over 25 years of marketing experience, most recently serving as CMO at Uncle Julio's Restaurant Group, where he revitalized a 35-year-old legacy brand through elevated guest experiences and innovative marketing strategies.

Having proven success in enhancing marketing strategies and the customer experience, Wheeler will focus on expanding K9 Resorts' brand awareness and further driving revenue growth across both franchise and corporate-owned locations.

As a dedicated dog owner himself, Wheeler recognizes the importance of trust in pet care. Positioning K9 Resorts as the best-in-class option for pet parents is top priority as he steps into his new role of CMO.

"K9 Resorts has already set the gold standard in pet care, but as we continue to grow, so does the potential to further amplify our brand's impact," said Wheeler. "I'm excited to build meaningful connections within our communities to ensure that K9 Resorts remains the premier choice for luxury dog boarding and daycare."

With the pet boarding industry projected to reach $35.8 billion by 2031, Wheeler's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the brand. His leadership will play a crucial role in advancing K9 Resorts' marketing efforts to tap into the next era of growth.

"Dan's expertise and forward-thinking approach make him a tremendous asset to our leadership team," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts. "With him at the helm of our marketing efforts, we're confident that our brand will strengthen its position as a leader in the pet boarding and daycare sector and enhance the exceptional experiences we offer to dogs in our world class accommodations."

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community. To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit www.k9franchise.com . To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit www.k9resorts.com .

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel ( www.k9resorts.com ) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards. Founded in 2005, by Steven & Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

