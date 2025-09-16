K9 Resorts to Debut in the Big Apple; Expands NY Presence with Seasoned Hospitality Group

Luxury Dog Boarding Brand Responds to Demand and Will Bring its Premium Pet Care Services to Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to build on a year of positive franchise development, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel is now expanding on the East Coast with its first location in New York City. The multi award-winning and internationally recognized pet boarding and daycare brand has partnered with a seasoned hospitality group, The Dhillon Group, to open a location in Brooklyn at 295 Front Street in the Dumbo neighborhood in early 2026. A significant milestone for the brand, K9 Resorts will soon serve New York dog owners who are known to prioritize pet care services such as boarding and daycare.

K9 Resorts Opens First Location in NYC

Having already seen much success as area hotel operators, The Dhillon Group decided to invest in a growing sector of the hospitality industry: pet care. The continued success of K9 Resorts and quality of its services and facilities cemented The Dhillon Group's interest in bringing the brand to the global business hub that is New York City. Having signed on for 10 total locations, the group's Brooklyn resort will serve as K9's first urban location. Led by Harry Sandhu, the resort will aim to be New York dogs' home away from home and one of the only area facilities with an outdoor area for play.

"K9 Resorts has built a reputation as the premier luxury brand in pet hospitality, and we believe it is uniquely positioned to thrive in New York City," said Harry Sandhu. "This is a city where excellence is expected, and K9's dedication to quality and service makes it a perfect fit. We're confident that Brooklyn families will quickly embrace K9 Resorts as the trusted destination for their pets."

According to a survey conducted by Talker, 40% of dog owners surveyed worry about their dog's needs more than their own, with 34% expressing concern their dogs won't get the love they deserve when they aren't around. In a city with millions of dogs, K9 Resorts is primed to be a trusted place for New Yorkers to take their pets for boarding and daycare.

"Partnering with the Dhillon Group comes at a pivotal time for our brand as we enter the vibrant Brooklyn market," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts. "K9 Resorts has always been committed to providing best-in-class care through quality assurance and individualized attention, and the Dhillon Group's passion for creating luxury hospitality experiences for both staff and clients aligns perfectly with our mission."

With pet ownership continuing to increase and https://americanpetproducts.org/news/the-american-pet-products-association-appa-releases-2025-state-of-the-industry-reportover 64 million U.S. households now owning a dog, the demand for pet services is greater than ever. K9 Resorts is meeting that demand with the unmatched quality of its services and facilities, and is poised to further dominate the sector as an industry leader.

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community.

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel (www.k9resorts.com) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards, the highest level of recognition within the pet industry. Founded in 2005, by brothers Steven and Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Most recently, K9 Resorts made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list and the Parkers were named the 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® New Jersey Award winners by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), a prestigious national business award for ambitious leaders. Steven Parker was also the recipient of the 2024 Founders Award from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC), a prestigious recognition for making significant contributions to the industry. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

SOURCE K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel