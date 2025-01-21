K9 Resorts to Make its Nevada Debut; Secures Franchise Agreement with Las Vegas Industry Veteran

Leading Dog Boarding and Daycare Franchise to Bring Luxury Pet Care to the 'Entertainment Capital of the World'

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 58 million U.S. households owning a dog , the need for pet services continues to grow. Fulfilling that need, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel continues to grow its footprint and is making its entrance into a new state. In securing a franchise agreement for a location in Las Vegas, Nevada, the multi-award-winning luxury boarding and dog daycare franchise brand will soon be offering its best-in-class services to the 'Entertainment Capital of the World.'

K9 Resorts partners with Las Vegas industry veteran, marking its entrance into the state of Nevada.

Spearheading K9's entrance into Nevada is Nehme E. Abouzeid, a Las Vegas resident and veteran marketing executive whose success has made him an integral part of the local business community. After earning a master's degree in 2003, he moved to Las Vegas and spent the next two decades helping the city diversify its casino-dependent economy. During this time, Abouzeid held key sales and marketing leadership positions for the Las Vegas Sands Corporation and Wynn Resorts, where he opened new casinos in Las Vegas and globally.

Later pivoting into sports and entertainment, Abouzeid held C-suite roles with the Vegas Golden Knights and Bally Bet. Most recently, he led the sales and marketing strategies for Sphere, the state-of-the-art entertainment venue known for its blockbuster concerts and immersive attractions. His collective experiences give him the unique distinction of launching a billion-dollar hotel and casino resort, a billion-dollar sports team, and a billion-dollar entertainment venue.

"After a long corporate career helping Las Vegas evolve into the 'sports and entertainment capital' that it is today, I wanted my second act to be as an entrepreneur who continues to raise the quality of life here in my adopted city," said Abouzeid. "I conducted an extensive search for unique brands that aligned with my values, and K9 Resorts fit the bill. In many ways, K9 is like the Wynn of pet hotels with its uncompromising service standards and innovative designs. It is the only place I'd bring my own dog."

Coming off of an impressive year, K9 Resorts looks to continue building off its growth momentum and has prime territories available across the U.S. The leadership team has identified Nevada as a prime growth market because of its vibrant economy, high quality of life, hospitality-focused workforce, and position as a leading tourist destination.

"Attracting such an impressive and proven businessman as Nehme is a testament to the success and longevity of our business model," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts. "His experience working with premier and luxury brands will serve as a great addition to our system, and I look forward to watching his growth in the Las Vegas market."

K9 Resorts is leading the pack among luxury pet care franchises with more than 170 resorts across 28 states currently operating or in various stages of development. With pet boarding expected to become a $35.8 billion industry by 2031, K9 is poised to further dominate the sector with its proven franchise opportunity .

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community.

To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit www.k9franchise.com . To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit www.k9resorts.com .

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel ( www.k9resorts.com ) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards, the highest level of recognition within the pet industry. Founded in 2005, by Steven & Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Steven Parker was also the recipient of the 2024 Founders Award from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC), a prestigious recognition for making significant contributions to the industry. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

SOURCE K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel