Kahua is the First FedRAMP-Authorized Construction PMIS to Enable AI Within Secure Federal Boundary

Approval Allows Federal Agencies to Deploy AI Capabilities Inside Kahua's FedRAMP Environment Without External Tools or Data Exposure Risk

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua has received federal approval for artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within its FedRAMP-authorized platform, becoming the first construction project management platform able to support AI in a FedRAMP environment. This approval enables agencies and contractors to leverage AI inside a governed construction project management system of record.

The approval allows Kahua to deploy AI functionality within its secure platform boundary, where federal security, governance and audit controls already operate.

Kahua has received federal approval to enable AI capabilities in its FedRAMP-authorized platform. Federal agencies and contractors can now use the AI-assistive functionality of Noa, powered by Kahua AI, or build apps inside the kBuilder Canvas no-code environment.

"Federal agencies require AI to operate within strict governance frameworks. Enabling AI within Kahua's FedRAMP boundary allows agencies to explore these capabilities while maintaining the security, transparency and accountability expected in federal capital programs," said Brian Moore, president of Kahua. "This milestone represents a continued string of our trust and security posture being validated through the federal review process."

Kahua's AI operates within its FedRAMP-authorized platform boundary, allowing organizations across the federal ecosystem—including federal, state, local and tribal governments, public education institutions and federally funded research organizations—to explore AI capabilities within an environment already authorized for federal capital programs. The same architecture also supports Kahua's broader construction platform, reinforcing its role as a trusted system of record for owners and trade partners managing complex capital programs.

Federal contractors supporting government capital programs can also leverage Kahua's platform to streamline workflows, collaborate more effectively with agencies and accelerate project execution.

"AI capabilities inside Kahua's secure federal platform create real operational advantages for contractors supporting government capital programs," said Lee Powers, president of AVCOR Construction. "When teams can automate workflows and access project intelligence within the system they already use, they can execute projects more efficiently and move on to the next opportunity faster."

The approval makes Kahua the first construction project management platform to support AI capabilities within a FedRAMP-authorized environment. As agencies expand their evaluation of AI applications within regulated environments, deploying AI inside an existing governed enterprise platform, rather than alongside it, may become a defining architectural requirement.

To learn more about Kahua's AI capabilities, visit kahua.com/ai.

About Kahua

Kahua® is an AI enterprise construction platform built to connect the people, processes, and data behind complex capital programs. Trusted globally across government, healthcare, education, commercial, and energy sectors, Kahua serves as a system of record for owners and delivery teams, bringing stakeholders into a single governed environment for portfolio-level visibility and collaboration across the full asset lifecycle. With intelligent, purpose-built solutions for key industries and a highly configurable platform, Kahua adapts to how teams work today and tomorrow.

Media Contact:

Sonya Lehner

Senior Director, Brand & Communications

Kahua

[email protected]

SOURCE Kahua